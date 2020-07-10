Parents shed school reopening questions, concerns at FUSD forum

The Flagstaff Unified School District hosted a virtual town hall for parents of district students who had concerns and questions about the 2020-21 school year on Tuesday in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
Parents left hundreds of questions for the administration at the event streamed through social media.
The district’s reopening plan is based upon direction from Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, the Arizona Department of Education’s roadmap to reopening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, local public health guidance, legal counsel, and the input of students, families and district workers.
Along that line, the district requested parents fill out a survey on their website to help give the district an idea of what resources need to be allocated before the first day of school on Aug 13.
The deadline for the survey is July 17. After that date, the school will reach out to nonparticipating households to collect needed information.
Superintendent Michael Penca said the district’s decision to close or reopen locations will be driven by the prevalence of COVID-19 in the community, and in-person learning should only occur when it is safe to do so.
Parents will have the opportunity to select between an in-person learning model, a flexible remote-learning model, or a distance-learning model provided by Northern Arizona Distance Learning (NADL). The larger system will allow for parents to pick which type of model they prefer given the rapidly changing reality of the pandemic.
Penca repeatedly said they are trying to build a system where students can move from model-to-model quickly, because in light of Arizona’s high rates of community spread it’s possible for one or multiple infections at a school at any given time.
“I don’t have a crystal ball,” Penca said. “I think that’s why we’ve included [a school closure] within the description of in-person learning. We have to be prepared to click out into flexible learning at a moment’s notice due to the conditions.”
At the end of the town hall, Penca added that they hoped to do more town halls in the future if possible.
What will remote learning look like?
Mary K. Walton, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, explained that the specifics on remote learning are still being decided. Walton said she and others are currently gathering teacher input on that topic.
“Sitting in front of a teacher all day long is not ideal,” Walton said. “We want to provide the best we can for families in order to access the learning needed and to interact with a teacher.”
Penca said the district will share information as it’s developed.
“So much goes into an in-person day that cannot be duplicated in an online environment at home,” Walton said.
How will COVID-19 change curriculum?
Many parents asked about how advanced placement (AP), honors and specialized curriculums will be managed.
Walton was able to say that they were going to offer honors world history and chemistry, but had to check back on AP classes. She added that there were limitations with NADL.
Additionally, Penca confirmed that if a person decides to enroll their child into home schooling, and return at a later time, the student should be able to return at the appropriate grade level.
Walton was concerned about courses related to woodworking, cooking and art. She said she was going to have answers on the topic soon, but acknowledged the question was difficult.
“Certification requires hands on courses. How do you meet standards in order to get certification in those areas?” Walton said.
Later she applied a similar response to a question related to music, choir and band, saying that they hope to innovate ways to study from a distance.
Regardless of the model the parents select, special education services and support will be delivered in all three models per the student's individual education program. Penca said parents, staff and others will be involved in making determinations about goals and accommodations to match any particular setting.
Penca was hesitant to paint special needs classes with a broad brush, emphasizing that many of these answers would be decided on a case-by-case basis.
Will students be asked to wear masks at all times?
Simply put, Penca cited the city’s mask requirement when saying that masks will be required at all times except when the student has documented health conditions, during eating and drinking time, during physical activity and when they can maintain social distancing.
When teaching languages, Penca said they were looking into the idea of using face masks or Plexiglas walls to allow students to still see their instructor's mouths to help with instruction.
How will buses be cleaned?
A part of the district's survey has to do with transportation needs. If a reduced amount of families plan to use the bus system, the district can better apply social distancing.
The plan is to have drivers clean frequently touched parts of the bus between routes, students wear masks, windows stay open for airflow, and that each bus will undergo deep cleaning twice per day.
What sort of social, emotional and psychological support will be available for students?
Parents were worried about how students might be supported in the event of a trauma due to COVID-19 among the student's family, friends and social circle, and how that trauma could impact their overall health and well-being.
Penca explained the school increased counselors around the district to ensure every school has at least one counselor, in addition to the therapists added in the past years for individual and small group therapy.
Walton admitted the next few months were going to continue to be difficult for adults and children, emphasizing that caring for the students will take the community pulling together.
“Communication is a big part of it,” Walton said. “Parents, please, reach out. Touch base with us about concerns with your own children — friends of children that you know about. It’s important that everybody comes together to support one another during this very difficult time.”
