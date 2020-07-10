Parents shed school reopening questions, concerns at FUSD forum

Penca was hesitant to paint special needs classes with a broad brush, emphasizing that many of these answers would be decided on a case-by-case basis.

Will students be asked to wear masks at all times?

Simply put, Penca cited the city’s mask requirement when saying that masks will be required at all times except when the student has documented health conditions, during eating and drinking time, during physical activity and when they can maintain social distancing.

When teaching languages, Penca said they were looking into the idea of using face masks or Plexiglas walls to allow students to still see their instructor's mouths to help with instruction.

How will buses be cleaned?

A part of the district's survey has to do with transportation needs. If a reduced amount of families plan to use the bus system, the district can better apply social distancing.

The plan is to have drivers clean frequently touched parts of the bus between routes, students wear masks, windows stay open for airflow, and that each bus will undergo deep cleaning twice per day.

What sort of social, emotional and psychological support will be available for students?