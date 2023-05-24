Margot Wilder is getting ready to move across the country after graduating from Northland Preparatory Academy (NPA) last week.

Wilder has attended NPA since 6th grade and said she enjoyed the school’s small atmosphere and AP and language course options. She wanted to acknowledge the school’s “amazing teachers,” as well, saying she especially enjoyed being in classes taught by Raphaelle Roland-Francis (French), Ladys Montaño-Caicedo (Spanish) and Austin Kerr (AP U.S. History as well as Speech and Debate).

“It’s been great throughout,” Wilder said of her time at NPA. “I’ve had so many classes that I’ve loved and NPA, it has just a really great community to it.”

She added: “I just want to shout out what a special place NPA is.”

Some of Wilder's favorite experiences at NPA were related to what she hopes to study in college--either political science or anthropology.

Her favorite class this year, she said, was anthropology. Her research project as part of an AP capstone takes an archaeological approach to Sinaguan history, exploring the connections that can be found in the ceramic sherds they left behind.

Wilder said she’s drawn to anthropology as a way to understand cultures and ways of thinking outside of her own. She was first introduced to archaeology on family hiking trips around Arizona, and said “it’s always been a part of my life and something that I’ve loved.”

“We’ve covered everything from illness and disease to how languages are born and created over time to evolution and pharmacology,” she said of her anthropology class. “...It’s really a class where you get to learn a little about everything and all the different cultures outside of your own [experience], different issues that the world is facing, like climate change and political struggles.”

Wilder's interest in politics comes in part from Model U.N., where she served as president, helping introduce other students to how the club works as well as organizing trips and training sessions.

She’s ending high school fluent in three languages -- English, Spanish and French -- and is hoping to add a fourth (maybe Russian) while in college. This started in elementary school, as she attended Puente de Hózhó in the Spanish program.

"It was always just really cool to me to learn a language and then be able to communicate with the people who spoke that language because of course not everyone speaks English,” she said. “Sometimes it's a lot easier to speak in Spanish, if that's their native language. Also, I just love to travel and learn about different cultures and different people’s experiences and so languages has allowed me to broaden that part of my life a lot more.”

In addition to school, Wilder has been in ballet with NAU Community Music and Dance since she was 4 years old, and started playing piano in fifth grade.

She said having passion for each pursuit helped motivate her.

“I really enjoy all the things that I’m doing, so it’s nice to be filling my schedule with a lot of things I love rather than a lot of things I feel meh about,” she said.

She’ll be attending Hamilton College in upstate New York this fall, where she plans to study either anthropology or political science. She chose the school after a lot of research into different liberal arts colleges. Of the three she visited, Wilder said, “Hamilton just clicked.”

Wilder has spent almost her entire life in Flagstaff and said while moving so far away is “nerve wracking,” it’s also exciting.

“I know my family will always be there to support me and the college is great and I’ll be doing great things while I’m there and hopefully really learning,” she said.

Some potential careers she’s considering are diplomacy or anthropology.

“I think that becoming a foreign diplomat, like working for the state department, would be a really cool job to have, just very exciting,” she said. “I’d learn all the time and I could maybe use my languages too…With anthropology, I think being able to visit different countries and do research and stuff, that sounds like a really cool and awesome lifestyle.

Either way, Wilder said, she's ready for what comes next.

“I’m really excited to be moving on to my new adventures,” she said. “My time at NPA has been really fun and I’ve learned a lot while I’m here, but I’m ready to go on and do cool things in college, have new experiences. I am a little sad to leave NPA, because all my amazing friends and teachers, but I’m hoping college will be just as great as NPA has been.”