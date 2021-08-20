NPA board president resigns

On Thursday evening, Cristy Zeller resigned from her position as Northland Preparatory Academy's (NPA) board president and as a board member at the school.
“The personal toll that the last 17 months has taken on me and my family has finally become too much,” Zeller wrote in her resignation letter, “The attacks I have endured are unacceptable and unwarranted. ...My husband, myself and my children have experienced negativity in small and large ways because of my strong stances on public health and anti-racism. ...I must prioritize my mental health over this continued abuse, especially when I cannot defend myself or stand up for what I believe in.”
She had been receiving criticism over the past week in response to NPA's mask mandate (passed in a special board meeting last Thursday) as well as a few specific social media posts she had made on personal accounts.
“When after [my daughter] Olivia and the other kids protested, we saw the Facebook comments ... we had nothing but to figure she was referring to parents and people and kids,” said former Flagstaff City Councilmember Jeff Oravits, the parent of an NPA student who had refused to wear a mask Monday in protest of the school’s mandate. “...while she may disagree, she’s supposed to be a public servant and at least take those [opinions] into consideration.”
"It was really upsetting that she would say things about the people she was representing," his daughter, Olivia, added. “...The comments felt unjustified and they just felt wrong and that she wasn't being fair to us.”
Zeller said she had made the posts after spending the day in an emergency room for her daughter’s asthma attack.
“I was just wrecked that night, I was just really frustrated,” she said. “I didn’t reference NPA. I wasn’t talking about NPA or NPA students, I was talking about more global issues.”
Zeller said she had experienced similar issues since COVID started, more than other board members, as “a lot of the decisions [NPA’s board] made in the interest of public health and keeping the NPA community safe were very unpopular.”
This week, she said, was on a much larger scale. She said she’d received “dozens of really abusive emails,” along with texts and voicemails after her personal phone number was accidentally released to the entire school.
“I’ve been called names that are not fit to print anywhere,” Zeller said. “I’ve just been harassed beyond what I think any person deserves. ...I’ve never experienced anything like what I’ve experienced in the last few days.”
Oravits said that because Zeller is a public figure, she had an obligation to take other opinions into consideration.
“This was total disregard for [other opinions] and quite frankly just vulgar the way she handled herself in that public position. Especially towards kids who had a different opinion,” he said.
Zeller said she was a private citizen using personal social media accounts to express an opinion. She said resigning was a difficult decision, but that she felt leaving was the right choice.
“I will say that I have nothing but love for NPA and the students and the faculty there and I feel sad because I know they really need strong leadership right now. I’m not one to back down from a fight, but I fully realize that I will be ineffective in that role because anything I do and say is now going to be under a microscope and completely blown out of proportion," Zeller said. "I also really don’t want to put my family through this anymore.”
NPA supervisor David Lykins said Zeller submitted her resignation around 7 p.m. Thursday. He expressed support for Zeller and the work she had done for NPA. She had been on the board for a little over five years, including when he was first selected as superintendent.
“I feel I’d be negligent if I didn't mention that Cristy has made many positive contributions to the NPA governing board,” he said. “...I've always felt supported by her as a leader in my role and she's been beneficial in many instances and many of her duties to support our learning community.”
Zeller will continue in her role as executive director of Haven Montessori and said she was looking at ways to continue her advocacy in Flagstaff.
“This will free up a lot of time for me to kind of refocus my efforts [at Haven] and on my family and to figure out where I take my activism next. ...I'm not going to stop standing up for children and their safety,” she said.
Oravits said he hoped NPA would “diversify their leadership” in terms of opinion going forward. He mentioned that the board had “a lot of unanimous decisions” and needed to “recognize that not everyone thinks like them.” Having in-person board meetings would help those opinions be heard, he said.
“They’re representing the people that are in NPA,” daughter Olivia said, “so I wish that they would make the decisions clearly based on what people want.”
This is the second vacancy on NPA’s nine member governing board after another member moved away in August. Lykins said the school planned to send out a letter to NPA families later and posted an announcement on their website.
NPA’s board is seeking applications for these vacancies, with a deadline of 4 p.m. on Sept. 23. Both seats have nine months remaining of a three-year term, Lykins said, and will be open for successful candidates to rerun. They plan to go through the board selection process in their Sept. 27 meeting.
He asked that people interested in applying visit NPA’s website to learn more about the process.