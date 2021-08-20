NPA board president resigns

Zeller said she was a private citizen using personal social media accounts to express an opinion. She said resigning was a difficult decision, but that she felt leaving was the right choice.

“I will say that I have nothing but love for NPA and the students and the faculty there and I feel sad because I know they really need strong leadership right now. I’m not one to back down from a fight, but I fully realize that I will be ineffective in that role because anything I do and say is now going to be under a microscope and completely blown out of proportion," Zeller said. "I also really don’t want to put my family through this anymore.”

NPA supervisor David Lykins said Zeller submitted her resignation around 7 p.m. Thursday. He expressed support for Zeller and the work she had done for NPA. She had been on the board for a little over five years, including when he was first selected as superintendent.

“I feel I’d be negligent if I didn't mention that Cristy has made many positive contributions to the NPA governing board,” he said. “...I've always felt supported by her as a leader in my role and she's been beneficial in many instances and many of her duties to support our learning community.”