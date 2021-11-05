Northland Preparatory Academy to host showcase event

Northland Preparatory Academy on Saturday will host the first of two annual showcases for potential students. The event is designed to give families considering enrolling their children at NPA a better sense of the school.
NPA offers two showcases each year in November and December before the school’s application deadline in January. The showcases started in 2018, replacing the school's informational sessions. This year’s showcases will take place from 10 a.m. to noon this Saturday and then on Saturday, Dec. 4.
NPA Superintendent David Lykins said he encourages families to visit the showcase, which covers “everything from our faculty to our programs to our students.”
“It’s a really big day where our students get to be our ambassador for families, and we found out that’s a really great recipe because we’ve got really great kids here that are really proud of their school. ...NPA is a great place to get your students prepared not just for college, but also for post-secondary success,” he said.
The showcases are designed to be led by students and display various aspects of NPA.
Lykins said between 50 to 60 students were expected to participate in the showcase, including some performers.
After a brief welcome session, participants will be split into six different groups and then will move through sessions highlighting each department (English, math, science, social studies, world language and fine arts) and the school’s entire campus. Teachers in each department will present on their department’s “articulated process for grades six through 12,” Lykins said.
Each group will be led by three current NPA students who will be available to answer questions between sessions.
Lykins said students were the school’s “best ambassadors” since they have firsthand knowledge.
“It’s just a really neat creative partnership and relationship that we have with our students. They're our best spokespersons for our school, because they’re the ones that the schools designed to serve and support, so they know a lot about our school,” he said.
Student work will be highlighted throughout the school, including live performances in visual and auditory arts.
The arts are the first of three “pillars” that Lykins said the school wanted to highlight throughout the events, alongside academics and athletics. At the end of the event, the gym will display the sports and clubs available at NPA.
“We certainly want people to know that NPA is the right size and also has the right rigor. Were really proud of our all of our programs,” he said.
Help with the school’s application process will also be available at the event, with QR codes and staff available to answer questions. A table on the NPA school board will also be set up during the event.
More information, including materials from last year’s virtual showcase, can be found on NPA’s website.