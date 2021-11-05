Northland Preparatory Academy to host showcase event

Northland Preparatory Academy on Saturday will host the first of two annual showcases for potential students. The event is designed to give families considering enrolling their children at NPA a better sense of the school.

NPA offers two showcases each year in November and December before the school’s application deadline in January. The showcases started in 2018, replacing the school's informational sessions. This year’s showcases will take place from 10 a.m. to noon this Saturday and then on Saturday, Dec. 4.

NPA Superintendent David Lykins said he encourages families to visit the showcase, which covers “everything from our faculty to our programs to our students.”

“It’s a really big day where our students get to be our ambassador for families, and we found out that’s a really great recipe because we’ve got really great kids here that are really proud of their school. ...NPA is a great place to get your students prepared not just for college, but also for post-secondary success,” he said.

The showcases are designed to be led by students and display various aspects of NPA.

Lykins said between 50 to 60 students were expected to participate in the showcase, including some performers.