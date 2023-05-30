Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A group of Northland Preparatory Academy (NPA) students will be bringing their documentary on three gold rushes to the National History Competition in Maryland next month.

Eighth graders Grace Kim, Sophia Shneyderman and Kaelyn Wyard worked together to research, write and film a documentary examining different gold rushes in U.S. history.

Wyard said they chose the three most famous U.S. gold rushes: Colorado, Klondike and California. Each had selected a gold rush for their individual class project, and, when selected to move on to the regional competition, decided to team up and draw comparisons between the events.

The group earned second place in their category at the Arizona state competition, allowing them to move on to compete against over 100 teams from around the world in the national competition set for June 11-15 at the University of Maryland.

NPA's documentarians are not the only Flagstaff students headed to nationals next month. After winning first place in the regional competition, three Mount Elden Middle School students -- Elizabeth Green, Juliet Coffman and Abigail Burnhart -- are also bringing a project to Maryland. Their project is on Elizabeth Blackwell, the first woman to earn a medical degree in the United States.

Shneyderman said the process of creating the documentary was “pretty good,” with her teammates helping with the format’s technical difficulties. While this was all three students' first time creating a project, Kim’s older sister had also brought a project to nationals.

One thing Wyard said she had learned from the research was “the impact [these events] had on our lives today.”

“We still use the gold we found,” she said as an example.

Shneyderman added: “There’s a lot of immigrants that came over because of it and they stayed here, so their contributions grew. Some of the states, they became states because of the gold rush.”

“California became a state,” Kim said.

Their documentary started as a class project, which teacher Laura Shafer assigns every year as part of her eighth grade American History class. She also leads the NPA club for high schoolers interested in completing a History Day project. All of her eighth graders complete a project based around the history day theme and she selects student projects to move to the regional competition.

Though at least one NPA student has gone to the nationals every year since Shafer started assigning the project in 2017 (except 2020, due to COVID), she said the school was unusually successful this year.

Of the 19 students who participated in regionals, 15 moved onto the state level competition. While only the first and second place teams in each category advance, two additional groups of NPA students earned third place at state.

Students can create a paper, documentary, website, performance or exhibit to enter into History Day, though for the class project, Shafer had her students make a documentary. This was her first year using film as the medium, as previous assignments had instead been to make a PowerPoint.

The projects must be based around the year’s theme (for 2023, this was Frontiers in History), and otherwise can look at any period, location or subject in history.

Regardless of their format, projects in the competitions are primarily evaluated based on the quality of their research -- some had annotated bibliographies that were over 15 pages long. The finished products are submitted two weeks before the competition and evaluated by a panel of judges, who then also interview the students.

At each stage, the judges give the students feedback, which they can use to adjust their project if they are selected to move on. The state winners in Arizona attended a day-long event at the Arizona Historical Society Museum in Tempe earlier this month, where they got to tour the archives and work with historians to edit their projects.

Last week, the NPA group said they were still working to edit their documentary, and that they planned to present it to their class.

Shafer, who chairs NPA’s history department, said encouraging students to participate in History Day helps their goal of “develop[ing] a love of history in our students.”

“I feel like the competition leads them to not only a love of history, but a sense of accomplishment,” she said. “...There’s this great sense of accomplishment that comes with it. I think with students who might have a future in history or political science, this is an avenue. ...[If] their passion is history, it gives them a way to express themselves that they might not otherwise get.”