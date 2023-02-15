Northland Preparatory Academy (NPA) is celebrating Random Acts Kindness Week this week, with students finding ways to encourage their classmates and those in the wider community.

This is NPA’s first time celebrating Random Acts of Kindness Week, though it incorporates elements of the school’s previous Bring Change to Mind Week celebrations. This week's events were arranged by students in the National Honors Society, student council and Bring Change to Mind, with anyone in the school or in Flagstaff more generally being invited to take part.

The student leaders said they hoped this week would encourage community service -- starting in the school and spreading elsewhere.

“Random acts of kindness is to tell students they have a community here and to support each other,” said NPA student body president Emilio Alvarado. “ ... [The three clubs] all partnered to help students realize that we’re not alone, that we are all a community here together, and that we can support each other and help each other to grow. We also want to branch out to the Flagstaff community.”

Abi Mills, a co-leader of Bring Change to Mind at NPA, said her organization’s goal for the week is to “create a more positive school climate where people can feel comfortable talking about issues with their friends and just feel supported.”

Activities planned for the week include making locker notes for every student at the school, donations to local organizations and writing cards to deliver to residents at The Peaks senior living community.

A pair of donation boxes have been set up that students are hoping Flagstaff residents will help them fill with items for the Boys and Girls Club and the Bath Bus. Specific items the organizations are looking for include board games, school supplies and sports equipment, in addition to new socks and hygiene products such as shampoo, deodorant and sunscreen.

"An important goal of ours is to just show everybody, especially the younger kids, the importance of community engagement," said NPA student body vice president Bella Moseng, "of how donating a couple dollars worth of shampoo to a mission like these can really help out someone’s life. ... One thing I like to focus on is you can be a team player in your community and it doesn't take this huge task to do so."

The students also sold Valentine’s grams for other students and their families to purchase, the proceeds from which will be donated to Flagstaff’s Boys and Girls Club. The notes were delivered on Tuesday, but NHS committee lead Brooke Turner said they have a different purpose than traditional valentines.

“Just give someone a compliment,” she said. "You don’t necessarily have to like them in a romantic perspective. It's also emphasizing that you matter, so spread the fact that you do and share it with someone else because it's super important to understand that.”

A spirit week will be happening alongside the kindness activities, with students asked to wear themed outfits, starting with yellow on Monday (“the kindness color,” Alvarado said).

“I think the whole spreading kindness thing is important because you never really know what someone's going through in their life and so coming to school and seeing that there are people who are participating and care kind of make you feel less alone,” Moseng said.

She added: "You can come to school and see other people, just enjoy yourself and enjoy the day and you can kind of think of it as an escape. That’s why we like to focus on spirit weeks and getting as many people involved as we can.”

More about how to contribute can be found by calling NPA at 928-214-8776. Donation boxes will be available in both the high school and middle school lobbies during school hours.

