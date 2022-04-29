Northland Preparatory Academy receives Cognia accreditation

Northland Preparatory Academy’s (NPA) board was presented with the school’s Cognia accreditation at its April 25 meeting. The school completed an external evaluation to receive this accreditation.

“To be an accredited school is to signal to the universities that we send students to that we are who we say we are and that our students are who we say they are,” program coordinator Carol Willis said. “It gives us that important validation…it’s a cyclical experience to go through as a school.”

High schools are required to be accredited, with Cognia accreditation requiring a particular evaluation process where schools must meet a set of standards.

At NPA, the process began about a year ago, with a team of 12 faculty members collecting evidence and data in a report that they then submitted to an external review team of education professionals. The reviewers then interviewed various people involved in the school, including board members, parents, students and staff.

“They’re another set of eyes,” said NPA superintendent Dave Lykins. “….[The evaluation] tells us things we’re doing well and it helps us identify some steps to keep us growing.”

For Willis, the process was a “deep dive” into testing data.

“That's always revelatory because you get a chance to really see how things are progressing and look for those changes,” she said.

Some positives the review found, Lykins said, were clear communication, high expectations for students and wide familiarity with the school’s mission of being “a well-rounded college prep experience through the academics, arts and athletics.” Also mentioned were diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts and the teacher mentoring program.

NPA received a letter of concern about its DEI from alumni in June 2020, Lykins said, prompting the school to set specific goals and create subcommittees of the existing DEI committee for PAR (policy, accountability and improvement) as well as commitment and training.

He mentioned a 21-day challenge staff training the school completed last year, where a trainer came and spoke to staff on topics like microaggressions and ways to handle a variety of situations. The teachers wrote SMART (specific, measurable, attainable, realistic and timely) goals for each of their courses on how they could bring inclusive practices into their current curriculum, with the school’s governing board doing similar work at the departmental and schoolwide levels.

This was also connected to the mentoring program.

“All new staff that came on over the summer were assigned a mentor and they participated in the 21-day challenge so that when everybody got here the first day of school, we all had common terminology, common training and a starting point to where across the board, everyone could be aware of what we were attempting to do,” Lykins said.

Principal Jay Litwicki said the outside feedback helped gain perspective, which was especially important as they were finishing standardized testing and making plans for the next school year.

“It’s one thing for us to reflect on ourselves, try and see the things that we think we need to improve on. But to see that somebody from the outside that comes in, looks at us and assesses us sees common things lets us know that we’re on the right track,” he said. “....This is a time where everybody in education starts to reflect and plan on how we’re going to approach next year– the things we’re going to focus on, the goals that we want to have.”

The main goal he mentioned was also an area of improvement from the report: using data to evaluate and improve programs.

The school had begun the 2021-2022 school year with a data initiative, which Litwicki said he expected to continue.

Data from standardized tests and benchmark assessments is a way to “monitor growth,” he said. They’re also hoping in the long term to use this to analyze the connections between their sixth and twelfth grade students.

“What are we doing to help propel that kid longitudinally, not just within a year, but where did you join us and what was that portrait of you data-wise as a sixth grader and how is that reflected in your AP scores and the other data that we can pull and put together to create a better picture of what’s successful,” Willis said.

Another recommended improvement had to do with aligning curriculum across both grade levels and subject areas. For example, eighth grade history and English teachers at the same grade level would be in conversation about how their curricula might connect, as would eighth and ninth grade science teachers.

“Students will most likely feel that in the way the content is spiraling,” Willis said. “The things that they learned in sixth grade build so that seventh grade is more successful and eighth grade is more successful.”

After approval from the North Central Association Commission on Accreditation and School Improvement (NCA CASI), the Northwest Accreditation Commission (NWAC) and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Council on Accreditation and School Improvement (SACS CASI), the Cognia Global Commission met January 26 to review reports from several schools, including NPA.

The school will receive a final report from the review team and make a plan (over the summer) for the next three years, when they will be evaluated again. The accreditation lasts five years, after which the process will repeat.

“It’s really exciting because it’s an opportunity for us to be reflective as we put this whole thing together,” Lykins said. “Most of us know what we’re doing, but not everybody on the team knew everything about what everyone was doing, so it can be pretty powerful.”

