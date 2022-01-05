Northland Preparatory Academy finishes chess season with statement wins under belt

Chess has returned to Northland Preparatory Academy, with a full team competing at two statewide tournaments near the end of 2021.
After placing first in a regional tournament, the team placed fourth out of around 30 teams from across Arizona.
The team also had some individual achievements in the tournament. Senior Nevaeh Talkalai placed 14th out of 64 players, and sophomore Guthrie Weishapl broke the record for biggest upset, overcoming a 455-point lead.
“It’s been a great, fast ride for us this year after COVID and all,” said NPA coach Nihal Sarikaya.
She and her husband revived the team in 2018 after their son and a friend were accepted into NPA. Both students had an interest in chess, so they brought the program back to the school.
NPA was able to bring a full team to the Arizona Interscholastic Association tournaments for the first time in 2021 rather than just the few individuals in previous years. There are also more freshmen and sophomores on the roster.
“This year, having that full team makes a difference for us,” Sarikaya said.
It allows them to pass a certain ranking in AIA tournaments, for example. Of the five Region One tournaments NPA has played so far this year, the team placed first once and second three times.
Chess can be a “huge commitment” for student players, according to Sarikaya. Tournaments usually take up most of the weekend, with the region stretching from Williams to Holbrook, Page to Blue Ridge. After traveling to the tournament’s location, teams play five rounds of chess throughout Friday and Saturday.
The team also had a return to in-person practices this year, after a year of Zoom practice sessions.
“We tried to keep the program alive online,” Sarikaya said. “...We would go over some puzzles, chess tactics, strategies, and then we would also watch…videos through MasterClass.”
In-person practice resumed with in-person school, with the team meeting twice a week after classes. The team prepares for tournaments using its regular routine -- working through opening moves and checkmating, completing online chess puzzles and practicing against other students.
“We’re really student-focused, so the students say they want to learn a certain chess opening or a certain checkmate technique, then we try to make certain that we address…that interest so they’re prepared for it,” Sarikaya said.
Her son added that they also spend time analyzing past outings so everyone can learn from them.
The team is continuing to be on board for play even after the AIA season has ended. They competed at a Northern Arizona Chess Center tournament on Dec. 11, the first in-person US Chess Federation tournament since the start of the pandemic. NPA players held some of the top positions in the tournament, with freshman JJ Adachi placing first, seventh-grader Noah Burke coming in second and freshman Osman Werner tying for third place.
Sarikaya said the team plans to “stay the course” in 2022, continuing to practice and keep students engaged in the game. They hope to eventually make it to the US Chess nationals tournament.
The 2022 AIA chess season is scheduled to begin in August.
1 of 14
A Week of Snow
Jovie Ryan catches some air on her sled Wednesday morning on a hill behind her family's Flagstaff house. Flagstaff received more than 6 inches of snow Tuesday afternoon and overnight, creating great sledding conditions throughout the city. Some areas of the city reported getting as much as 10 inches of powder. Another storm is in the forecast over the new few days, with its biggest impact coming Friday; the system could bring an additional 4-12 inches of snow by New Year's Eve, according to the National Weather Service.
A tour group visiting the Northern Arizona University campus in Flagstaff engages in a friendly snowball fight outside of the First Amendment Plaza Wednesday morning. Flagstaff received more than 6 inches of snow overnight, allowing for great snowplay for locals and visitors.
Alec Sheedy shovels snow outside of his home in downtown Flagstaff Wednesday morning. Flagstaff as much as 10 inches of snow overnight in some areas, creating a hefty job for locals clearing their driveways and sidewalks.
Traffic moves past a protected bike lane yet to be plowed on Butler Avenue Wednesday morning. Flagstaff received as much as 10 inches of snow overnight in some areas, creating hazardous road conditions across the city.
Bikes left behind by students on winter break are partially buried in snow Wednesday morning after Flagstaff received seven inches of snow overnight. Another storm is expected to bring more snow and difficult driving conditions to Flagstaff on Friday.
Gallery: Snow takes its time falling on Flagstaff across last few days
Locals and visitors to Flagstaff enjoyed some snowplay after a system dropped 6 or more inches of snow across the city Tuesday into early Wednesday.
1 of 14
A Week of Snow
Jovie Ryan catches some air on her sled Wednesday morning on a hill behind her family's Flagstaff house. Flagstaff received more than 6 inches of snow Tuesday afternoon and overnight, creating great sledding conditions throughout the city. Some areas of the city reported getting as much as 10 inches of powder. Another storm is in the forecast over the new few days, with its biggest impact coming Friday; the system could bring an additional 4-12 inches of snow by New Year's Eve, according to the National Weather Service.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
A Week of Snow
A tour group visiting the Northern Arizona University campus in Flagstaff engages in a friendly snowball fight outside of the First Amendment Plaza Wednesday morning. Flagstaff received more than 6 inches of snow overnight, allowing for great snowplay for locals and visitors.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
A Week of Snow
Alec Sheedy shovels snow outside of his home in downtown Flagstaff Wednesday morning. Flagstaff as much as 10 inches of snow overnight in some areas, creating a hefty job for locals clearing their driveways and sidewalks.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Su
A Week of Snow
Luke Schmidt catches some air on his sled Wednesday morning on a hill behind his family's Flagstaff house.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
A Week of Snow
Traffic moves past a protected bike lane yet to be plowed on Butler Avenue Wednesday morning. Flagstaff received as much as 10 inches of snow overnight in some areas, creating hazardous road conditions across the city.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
A Week of Snow
The steep section of Forest Avenue is closed Wednesday morning due to ice and snow. Flagstaff received more than 6 inches of overnight in most areas, creating hazardous road conditions.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
A Week of Snow
Milton Road is relatively clear Wednesday morning as traffic moves through Flagstaff not long after a snowstorm dropped between 6 and 10 inches of powder overnight.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
A Week of Snow
Traffic moves on an icy, snow-packed Cedar Avenue Wednesday morning after Flagstaff received snow.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
A Week of Snow
A snow-covered Lone Tree Road is traffic free Wednesday afternoon.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
A Week of Snow
About 30 snowplayers sled down the small hill near Milton Road and Butler Avenue Wednesday morning after Flagstaff received snow overnight.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
A Week of Snow
Traffic moves slowly down Milton Road as drivers are uncertain of road conditions after Flagstaff received snow this week. For more photos of the winter weather, see Page A7.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
A Week of Snow
A Flagstaff resident clears the sidewalk outside of the Flagstaff Climbing gym Wednesday morning after Flagstaff received more than 7 inches of snow overnight in some areas of the city.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
A Week of Snow
Snow-covered trees line the road of an empty campus at Northern Arizona University Wednesday morning. Flagstaff received snow all through the week, turning the town into a winter wonderland.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
A Week of Snow
Bikes left behind by students on winter break are partially buried in snow Wednesday morning after Flagstaff received seven inches of snow overnight. Another storm is expected to bring more snow and difficult driving conditions to Flagstaff on Friday.