Northland Preparatory Academy finishes chess season with statement wins under belt

Chess has returned to Northland Preparatory Academy, with a full team competing at two statewide tournaments near the end of 2021.

After placing first in a regional tournament, the team placed fourth out of around 30 teams from across Arizona.

The team also had some individual achievements in the tournament. Senior Nevaeh Talkalai placed 14th out of 64 players, and sophomore Guthrie Weishapl broke the record for biggest upset, overcoming a 455-point lead.

“It’s been a great, fast ride for us this year after COVID and all,” said NPA coach Nihal Sarikaya.

She and her husband revived the team in 2018 after their son and a friend were accepted into NPA. Both students had an interest in chess, so they brought the program back to the school.

NPA was able to bring a full team to the Arizona Interscholastic Association tournaments for the first time in 2021 rather than just the few individuals in previous years. There are also more freshmen and sophomores on the roster.

“This year, having that full team makes a difference for us,” Sarikaya said.

It allows them to pass a certain ranking in AIA tournaments, for example. Of the five Region One tournaments NPA has played so far this year, the team placed first once and second three times.

Chess can be a “huge commitment” for student players, according to Sarikaya. Tournaments usually take up most of the weekend, with the region stretching from Williams to Holbrook, Page to Blue Ridge. After traveling to the tournament’s location, teams play five rounds of chess throughout Friday and Saturday.

The team also had a return to in-person practices this year, after a year of Zoom practice sessions.

“We tried to keep the program alive online,” Sarikaya said. “...We would go over some puzzles, chess tactics, strategies, and then we would also watch…videos through MasterClass.”

In-person practice resumed with in-person school, with the team meeting twice a week after classes. The team prepares for tournaments using its regular routine -- working through opening moves and checkmating, completing online chess puzzles and practicing against other students.

“We’re really student-focused, so the students say they want to learn a certain chess opening or a certain checkmate technique, then we try to make certain that we address…that interest so they’re prepared for it,” Sarikaya said.

Her son added that they also spend time analyzing past outings so everyone can learn from them.

The team is continuing to be on board for play even after the AIA season has ended. They competed at a Northern Arizona Chess Center tournament on Dec. 11, the first in-person US Chess Federation tournament since the start of the pandemic. NPA players held some of the top positions in the tournament, with freshman JJ Adachi placing first, seventh-grader Noah Burke coming in second and freshman Osman Werner tying for third place.

Sarikaya said the team plans to “stay the course” in 2022, continuing to practice and keep students engaged in the game. They hope to eventually make it to the US Chess nationals tournament.

The 2022 AIA chess season is scheduled to begin in August.

