Northland Preparatory Academy elects new board members

“The board made incredible strides toward creating an anti-racist school last year. I urge you to maintain this brave commitment to DEI by voting for board candidates that will support this work. Thank you for ensuring that DEI remains a top priority at NPA this year and therefore supporting the well-being of all students and faculty at our school,” Minkler wrote.

Another NPA student read a comment from Zeller, saying, “As you consider the applicants for the two governing board positions, please keep in mind the commitment that was made to acknowledging and addressing issues of racism on the NPA campus. ...The DEI committee has made significant progress in developing the infrastructure that will help all of the NPA community feel included, valued and safe. This important work must continue to be prioritized by the governing board of NPA.”

Vaughan, who currently works for the U.S. Geological Survey, has had a number of positions with Basis Flagstaff through the 2019-20 school year. Her daughter is a freshman at NPA this year.

Cribbs is a former NPA board member. He was first appointed in 2014 and served as board president from 2015 to 2020. One of his two children graduated from the school.