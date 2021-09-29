Northland Preparatory Academy elects new board members

Northland Preparatory Academy appointed two new members to its board during its meeting Monday, and after several tied votes, Ian Cribbs and Alicia Vaughan were announced as the candidates selected to join the board.
A spot first opened Aug. 2 with a board member’s resignation. On Aug. 19, Cristy Zeller, the former board president, resigned in response to criticism about her Facebook posts and the school's mask mandate.
Both openings were for midterm positions, with the term set to end in August of 2022. The successful candidates are eligible to run for a second term at that time.
A total of eight candidates applied for the positions.
“This is the largest number of applicants we’ve had," said Superintendent David Lykins. "...That's a great feeling, to have this level of interest as well as talent that wants to come on board to assist us."
Several NPA students were present to make public comment about the selection process, specifically highlighting their desire for increased focus on diversity, equity and inclusion efforts (DEI), which Zeller had advocated for in her time with the board. Most of these comments quoted anonymous testimonials of racism at the school from an open letter published in the summer of 2020.
NPA student Maya Guthrie read comments prepared by three of her classmates, including Alana Minkler.
“The board made incredible strides toward creating an anti-racist school last year. I urge you to maintain this brave commitment to DEI by voting for board candidates that will support this work. Thank you for ensuring that DEI remains a top priority at NPA this year and therefore supporting the well-being of all students and faculty at our school,” Minkler wrote.
Another NPA student read a comment from Zeller, saying, “As you consider the applicants for the two governing board positions, please keep in mind the commitment that was made to acknowledging and addressing issues of racism on the NPA campus. ...The DEI committee has made significant progress in developing the infrastructure that will help all of the NPA community feel included, valued and safe. This important work must continue to be prioritized by the governing board of NPA.”
Vaughan, who currently works for the U.S. Geological Survey, has had a number of positions with Basis Flagstaff through the 2019-20 school year. Her daughter is a freshman at NPA this year.
Cribbs is a former NPA board member. He was first appointed in 2014 and served as board president from 2015 to 2020. One of his two children graduated from the school.
“I’m excited because I think at NPA we’re just hitting the ground running and there's a lot of work that we can do,” he said in his presentation to the board.