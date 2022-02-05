Northern Arizona University's ProSell Club hosts bike-building charity event

On Thursday evening, members of Northern Arizona University’s ProSell Club hosted a bike-building competition to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Flagstaff.

About 30 members of ProSell Club and several kids from the Boys and Girls Club participated in the event, as well as Lucas Bass, the boys and girls club program director.

Teams of six gathered around bike parts piled in each corner of the room and raced to explain to their leader how to assemble them. On arrival, the leaders were surprised with an additional challenge -- they would have to put the bikes together blindfolded.

Junior Lila Oiegar, who was holding the instructions for her team, said she came to the event as a way to give back to the community. She’s been a part of ProSell since the fall semester.

Despite her team having some trouble assembling the bike, she said she hoped they’d be able to finish it so the club kids would be able to ride it.

“The Boys and Girls Club really does a lot here in Flagstaff, so [it’s great] for us to be able to help them out…. I’m hoping to be able to get this done,” she said.

Junior Julie Kramer’s team had already assembled their bike, and their 10-year-old cheerleader was pushing it around the corner of the room.

Kramer, who is majoring in management with minors in political science and creative media and film, also joined ProSell last semester after doing a marketing class presentation.

She said she had prepared for the event by watching videos on how to build bikes. Even with the blindfold, the task was “a lot easier than I thought it would be,” she said.

“It was definitely a different experience,” she said. “I never built a bike, let alone blindfolded. So it was definitely a learning curve; it was a lot of fun.”

At the end of the event, five child-sized bikes, ranging in a variety of colors, were lined up in the classroom waiting to be double-checked and donated to the Boys and Girls Club.

ProSell’s goal is to connect students with employers and help them find careers after college. They do so through avenues such as networking opportunities, speaker series and internal club events like selling competitions.

The bike-building competition is “something that we’ve never done before and that we’re excited to initiate,” said the club’s vice president, senior Keeley Vardeman.

She said the event was meant as a way to give back to the community, and that she hoped it would become an annual tradition.

“Flagstaff is a really close-knit community and we thought it was important that we establish those connections and just give back to the community as a whole, specifically the kids that are going to be the future of Flagstaff,” she said.

