Northern Arizona University (NAU) will be starting its free Summer Seminar Series for 2023 on June 8, featuring presentations by faculty in the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences (SBS)

The six-week series “offers an exploration of the cultural, social and geopolitical dimensions of today’s complex world.” This year’s topics include humor and climate change, Latino politics in the U.S. and healthy aging. Question and answer sessions with the SBS speakers will be held directly after each presentation.

The series runs on Thursdays between June 8 and July 20, with the exception of July 6. Each seminar will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in Room 200 of the SBS West Building, with free parking available in lots P61 and 47A. They will also be available to stream on Zoom.

“The series reflects the commitment of SBS to remain politically attuned, understand the world around us and embrace new technologies and perspectives to address issues that are critical to our community,” according to the announcement.

Seminars are free and available to the public. The program is supported by the SBS Dean’s Office, NAU’s Office of the President and contributor donations.

The seminars will start with “Learning from the pandemic and beyond: Recognizing emotional labor in our public sector organizations” by Sara Rinfret (June 8) and “Re-envisioning the climate story: why it’s important to laugh at tragedy” by Peter Friederici (June 15).

These will be followed by “The internal cost of Russia’s war with Ukraine” by Gretchen Knudson Gee on June 22 and “Technology’s impacts on mind and brain: myths, facts and strategies,” presented by Michelle Miller on June 29.

July’s topics will be “Promoting healthy aging in everyday life,” by Eric Cerino (July 13) and “Emerging issues in Latino politics” by Stephen Nuño-Perez (July 22).

More information about the seminars, including links to attend online, can be found at nau.edu/SummerSeminarSeries.