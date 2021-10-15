Northern Arizona University uses New Economy Initiative funds to focus on healthcare

Arizona’s public universities presented on their use of New Economy Initiative (NEI) funding in fiscal year 2022 and proposals for fiscal year 2023 at the recent Arizona Board of Regents (ABOR) meeting. Northern Arizona University has been using this year's funding to expand its healthcare-related programs.

In its 2022 state budget request, NAU listed healthcare, and statewide education and innovation as its investment priorities for NEI funds.

“We look through the NEI to become the number one producer of high-quality diverse allied professionals who will not only contribute to and benefit from the prosperity of the State of Arizona by meeting the health needs of its population, but do so in a way that will further advance our goal of eradicating health disparities among different populations within our state,” NAU President José Luis Cruz Rivera said during the meeting.

A March 2021 analysis of NAU's proposed use of the 2022 NEI funds said this investment will “support 6,839 jobs by year 10 and 18,937 jobs by year 20.” Over a 20-year time frame, NAU expects to generate $60 billion in labor income for its supported jobs and $129.4 billion in economic output.

Cruz Rivera said this does not reflect the funding's total impact.