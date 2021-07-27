Northern Arizona University updates remote work policies, announces vaccine incentive program

“We’ve learned a lot during the last 18 months of COVID, of working remotely and so how we translate those lessons to new policies that we provide a more and a new NAU workplace and we expect that work to be done in the next several weeks to allow time for the campus to be back and people to be consulted,” he said.

NAU also announced a vaccine incentive program last week, called Jacks are Vaxed. Students can enter into a prize drawing by uploading their vaccination card to the Campus Health Services Portal. According to the July 23 announcement of the program, prizes include an Arizona Snowbowl season pass and Apple Watches, as well as housing and dining scholarships. The first prize, a Phoenix Suns jersey signed by All-Star guard Devin Booker, will be awarded Friday, July 30.

The program is meant to encourage vaccinations on-campus as cases rise in the county and vaccination rates have slowed overall.

“As we have heard from many sources in the last few weeks, as COVID-19 case numbers rise in certain areas, the true challenge ahead is that we face a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Cruz Rivera said in the announcement. “...Together, we can help protect ourselves and our community.”