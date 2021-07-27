Northern Arizona University updates remote work policies, announces vaccine incentive program

Northern Arizona University is continuing the process of planning for the 2021/22 school year. On Thursday, they announced updates to their remote and flexible work options.
On July 15, NAU had announced the dates it would require faculty and staff to return to in-person work in advance of the 2021/22 school year. Supervisory staff are scheduled to return the week of August 9 and all others will be back the week of August 16.
At the time, university president José Luis Cruz Rivera committed to establishing a committee “that will yield recommendations on how we can best position ourselves to be at the leading edge of flexible work arrangements among institutions of higher education.”
In an HR email July 22, the university further explained what remote work at NAU will look like going forward.
For the most part, university employees will be expected to work in-person.
According to the email, “Having faculty and staff on-site to meet student and operational needs is critical to a successful return for the Fall 2021 semester. It is generally expected that employees will return to fully in-person work assignments by the dates listed above.”
As was the case before the pandemic, faculty and staff with certain medical conditions can request reasonable accommodation under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
What’s new is that all faculty and staff can work with their supervisor to approve a flexible work schedule, which can involve remote work. According to the email, area vice presidents have “some ability to approve remote or hybrid works options within their units.” The university’s website says the typical procedure is to review university policies and discuss the request with a supervisor before filling out a request form.
The email listed a few updated pages from the Jacks are Back website on returning to the workplace, COVID and flexible work guidance and employee assistance and wellness. It also said more updates would be forthcoming, as “NAU is committed to expanding options and leveraging best practices in flexible and remote work moving forward.” They are continuing the process of reviewing and updating related policies and tools and are preparing to launch the committee mentioned in July 15 update.
“We know there are opportunities across the university to expand flexible work options and still deliver the quality highly engaging student experience that is a cornerstone of NAU’s distinctive excellence,” Josh Mackey, vice president and chief human resources officer for the university, said in the email. He is also co-chair of the Fall 21 Planning Steering Committee.
President Cruz Rivera said the process would take time, but that the university would continue working on options for remote work.
“We’ve learned a lot during the last 18 months of COVID, of working remotely and so how we translate those lessons to new policies that we provide a more and a new NAU workplace and we expect that work to be done in the next several weeks to allow time for the campus to be back and people to be consulted,” he said.
NAU also announced a vaccine incentive program last week, called Jacks are Vaxed. Students can enter into a prize drawing by uploading their vaccination card to the Campus Health Services Portal. According to the July 23 announcement of the program, prizes include an Arizona Snowbowl season pass and Apple Watches, as well as housing and dining scholarships. The first prize, a Phoenix Suns jersey signed by All-Star guard Devin Booker, will be awarded Friday, July 30.
The program is meant to encourage vaccinations on-campus as cases rise in the county and vaccination rates have slowed overall.
“As we have heard from many sources in the last few weeks, as COVID-19 case numbers rise in certain areas, the true challenge ahead is that we face a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Cruz Rivera said in the announcement. “...Together, we can help protect ourselves and our community.”
NAU plans to reopen their fieldhouse clinic for vaccinations July 29 and appointments can be scheduled online.