A national bus driver shortage has been impacting several transit providers in Flagstaff, including Mountain Line and Flagstaff Unified School District.

Northern Arizona University's (NAU) transit services department, which runs three routes for students on campus and provides off-campus transit options, is also short-staffed -- though this is not currently affecting its operations.

Flagstaff Unified School District consolidating routes in response to bus driver shortage On Tuesday, FUSD's board discussed its transportation department's staffing and budget needs, which have meant bus route changes.

While NAU’s transit services have been impacted by the driver shortage, its director of campus operations, Erin Stam, said COVID-19 had the largest impact on its student driver pool.

Most of its transit bus drivers are students who can receive training and earn their commercial driver's license (CDL) on the job.

For students, the CDL training means spending at least 40 to 60 hours behind the wheel of a bus -- which can be completed in up to three months -- in order to allow them to find time around their class schedules. They're required to take both an online and in-person course as well.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, transit services employed between 40 and 50 NAU students as drivers, transporting 10,000 to 13,000 riders each day. Almost all of NAU’s students left campus during the pandemic, bringing ridership down to about 6,000 a week and putting a pause on hiring and training.

“I think we’re still trying to build back up post-COVID,” Stam said.

The university currently has 30 CDL-licensed students, with another four in training. This is up from the pandemic-era low of fewer than 20 licensed students, while still less than the goal of 40 for full staffing.

Stam said she expected to reach that full staffing number for students in about a year.

“Before COVID, we had a pretty healthy student group,” she said. “Because we stopped hiring for a few years, it’s just going to take us a few years to catch up, because every semester we have students who graduate. So we’re constantly filling, we’re always hiring. We’re doing better now than we were a year ago.”

The university is in the process of building a new CDL course in partnership with Mountain Line and Coconino Community College to offer students drivers a dedicated place to train. It is expected to be ready for use by spring.

Stam said this course was one of her main hopes for helping respond to the driver shortage. Student drivers have trained on NAU parking lots and a part of county property in the past, but those spaces have other uses and weren’t always available.

“I think just having our own facility will help us be more efficient with getting people trained,” she said.

Stam noted that the buses are at their fullest during the 20 minutes of every hour when students are changing classes. Otherwise, they are at medium to low capacity.

The transit department launched an educational campaign asking students to think about the campus’s layout when selecting their courses for the semester -- scheduling classes that are near each other in both time and distance when possible, for example, or making sure there’s enough time built in to get from one side of campus to the other.

Transit services has about six administrative positions, which are CDL-licensed and are able to serve as bus driver substitutes in case of an absence.

NAU also employs about 10 full-time drivers on nine- and 12-month contracts. Full staffing is 14 drivers, though Stam says she’d only seen these positions fully staffed one day of the 14 years she’d been working in the department. She did expect two more of those positions would be filled in the next few weeks.

The reason she saw for the open full-time driver positions was that university transit salaries were lower than other area transit employers. NAU does offer tuition benefits for both the full-time drivers and their dependents -- which Stam said was the job’s main benefit.

“Whether it's a student or a full-time driver, I think the incentives that are available at the university, especially with regard to tuition for full-time [drivers] and earning your CDL for a student is really unique,” she said. “It’s a great place to get your education and a CDL.”

University transit has been hiring and making more active recruitment efforts for both types of driver positions, visiting classes in CCC’s CDL program and reaching out to NAU departments where students might benefit from having their CDL. Forestry is one example, as jobs in that field often involve driving large equipment.

Several of the student drivers have also found summer work with their CDL, Stam said -- long-haul trucking in Alaska, driving for Flagstaff Limousine, transit jobs in Phoenix.

She expressed optimism about the community college's CDL training program, and NAU President José Luis Cruz Rivera's commitment to increase salaries both this year and the next two years (the first increase took place in January) in being able to address different aspects of the driver shortage.

"I hope that helps to encourage people," she said.