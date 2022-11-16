Northern Arizona University to offer free tuition for members of state-recognized tribes

Northern Arizona University (NAU) announced during a Native American Heritage Month reception Monday it will be providing full tuition to members of Arizona’s 22 federally recognized tribes starting next fall.

The announcement comes as an expansion to the university’s Access2Excellence Initiative (A2E) announced in April. A2E allows Arizona residents in households earning less than $65,000 annually to receive free tuition at NAU -- aslo beginning in for the fall 2023 semester.

All students who are members of recognized Arizona tribes will now qualify for free tuition regardless of income level or state of residence.

“In taking this step, we’re looking to plant the seeds for the future and ensure that all members of Arizona’s 22 tribes, regardless of their income levels or where they live, will know that NAU is an affordable and exceptional place to entrust their educational futures,” said NAU President José Luis Cruz Rivera.

A total of 1,509 students enrolled in NAU this semester are American Indian or Alaska Native, according to the university’s website. The figure represents 5% of its total enrollment. Only a portion of the total -- members of Arizona-recognized tribes -- would be eligible for A2E.

Leaders at the event, including Office of Native American Initiatives (ONAI) Vice President Ann Marie Chischilly and Associate Vice President Ora Merik-Martinez, said the program should encourage Indigenous students to pursue higher education.

“This announcement today is an opportunity. It opens doors. It's an economic mobility that we all strive for,” said Lena Fowler, District 5 supervisor for Coconino County and NAU’s Native American Advisory Board chair. “ ... I have parents come into my office with students or I have adults come in and say, ‘I want to go back to school, but I can’t go back to school, it’s too expensive.’ Here’s an opportunity to actually go to school.”

“On the Navajo Nation, thousands of students graduate from high school each year. For many, going to college is not affordable,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a written announcement. “[With this expansion], Navajo students will be encouraged to know that they can go to NAU without having to worry about how they will pay for tuition.”

NAU will begin implementing the program for students entering the university in next fall semester. According to the announcement, it will first use tuition scholarships and federal grant programs (Pell Grants, for example), with remaining costs funded by the university. Additional aid (tribal scholarships, for example) will not be used for tuition costs and can be used to pay for books, housing or other fees.

Commitment to Indigenous Peoples is one priority in the strategic roadmap NAU created last year. In Monday’s announcement, Cruz Rivera said NAU is dedicated to advancing recruitment and support of Native American students, faculty and staff, developing culturally responsive education and partnering with Native nations and communities.

The tuition program is “an important first step” in meeting these goals, Cruz Rivera said.

“NAU offers a robust and intentional community of support for Native Americans and Indigenous students who entrust their journey to the university,” he said, giving the Native American Cultural Center, Office for Indigenous Student Success and Indigenous Peoples’ Living Learning Community as examples. “ ... This is how NAU demonstrates its commitment to providing a supportive environment that complements its exceptional programs, giving its students economic mobility and social impact. We will continue to invest in these efforts and we will not stop.”

More details of A2E are available at nau.edu/a2e. NAU’s Student Service Center can also answer specific questions about financial support at 928-523-9501.