Northern Arizona University team to test exoskeleton treatment for cerebral palsy

A Northern Arizona University researcher recently received a National Institutes of Health (NIH) grant to conduct a clinical trial of an ankle exoskeleton device developed to treat cerebral palsy in kids.

The five-year grant, from NIH’s Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, is for $2.1 million. Recruitment for the clinical trial starts in the spring.

“We’ve taken a holistic approach to treating the mobility challenges that are facing individuals with cerebral palsy,” said Zach Lerner, the grant's principal investigator. “We’re studying to use the device as it provides assistance to make walking easier to help children keep up with their peers or their friends. ...We also want to strengthen the muscles so that kids may eventually not need to use the device at all.”

Lerner, who’s also a mechanical engineer, inventor and assistant professor at NAU, said his team had been developing the device tested in the study for four or five years.

“It’s been a long time. We've gone through a lot of iterations and improvements,” he said. “...We thought really carefully about how to make a design that’s going to be as useful as possible, lightweight and [not] cumbersome.”

Lerner said the device was similar to a “powered ankle brace.”

It resembles braces used to treat a sprained ankle, with the addition of a cable and pulley system attached to a fanny pack around its user’s waist, carrying a motor and batteries.

Wearable robots “hold a lot of potential for improving human health," Lerner said, "and they’re just a lot of fun to work with. It’s really cool to put a robot on someone and see them respond. It’s a really fun, tactile, visual experience that we get to have with our participants.”

The team has two goals for the device: to improve high intensity activities while wearing it and to use it to strengthen the muscles through training exercises.

Lerner described it as a holistic approach.

“One part assistance, one part resistance, with the goal of not only making walking easier to improve high-intensity activities but also to just improve the function of the body," he said.

The device can be programmed to provide a physical therapy technique known as gait training. It temporarily makes walking more difficult, with the goal of strengthening muscles and improving the body’s ability to coordinate movement.

“What we’ve designed is a resistive training protocol where the device actually provides specially timed resistance during walking. ...We’re trying to use this device to improve how the brain is controlling the ankle plantar flexor muscles and to improve strength and coordination,” Lerner said.

In partnership with Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare in St. Paul, Minnesota -- a leader in treating cerebral palsy, Lerner said -- the team will be conducting a clinical trial to compare the results of gait training done with and without the device. The goal is to see both short- and long-term improvement in function after participants receive intervention with the device.

Lerner said the NIH grant meant the team was able to scale up their research on the exoskeleton device. A randomized control trial is “the gold standard study design for developing new medical interventions,” he said.

To incorporate medicine and mechanics needed for the project, NAU’s team includes mechanical and electrical engineers as well as biomechanists and people studying medicine, rehab and physical therapy.

“We have a lot of collaborators that come together to work on this really applied project,” he said. “We pride ourselves on making clinically relevant solutions, and the way that we achieve that is by collaborating with clinicians.”

They chose to focus on cerebral palsy because it is the most common child onset movement disorder. It is caused by pediatric brain injury and can make walking difficult for children with the condition.

Lerner said the team had chosen to focus on treating children because it can have the biggest impact. The device has the potential for other uses in the future, including treating spinal cord injuries and stroke in adults.

“There are millions of people in the United States [and] hundreds of millions of people worldwide that have difficulty walking, and these people are largely invisible to society," he said. "We’re focusing on children because that's where we think we can have the biggest impact, by being able to change the entire trajectory of their lives, by improving how they walk when they're young. That can have really lasting benefits for their health and well-being throughout their lifespan.”

There are many existing treatments for cerebral palsy, with Lerner listing tendon lengthening, spine surgery and passive braces as examples of the way the condition is currently treated.

He said they envisioned their device being used “in conjunction with existing treatments” as well as potentially mitigating some need for surgery with early enough intervention.

Lerner said working on the device was “cool and motivating and enjoyable.”

“The reason we’re in this line of work is because we want to see the immediate effects of our engineering efforts. It’s really fun to work on an assistive device and then be able to test it on someone who would benefit from it,” he said.

