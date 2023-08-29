Classes started Monday for students at Northern Arizona University (NAU), marking the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year.

Students filled campus sidewalks Monday morning while on their way to and from classes and other activities, with others setting up places outside to start their studies.

Though he hadn’t been to any classes yet, freshman business major Nicholas Gievici said he was “just excited” in general about the school year. So far, he said, his favorite part of NAU was “the people.”

Gianni Casillas, another freshman, was searching for his first class of the day, biology. While the class is a general education requirement, he plans to study dental hygiene, inspired by a few years spent dental assisting.

He said the year was off to a good start.

“Move-in was pretty easy,” he said. “It’s pretty easy to get used to it.”

Sophomore Jenna Hamm’s first class was an ecology lab, which she said she was feeling “pretty good” about -- although she wasn’t sure what it would look like because the associated lecture class was later in the week.

Ecology is one of Hamm’s requirements for her environmental and sustainability major.

“I was kind of undecided coming in and I like nature, I like taking care of the outdoors, so just seeing where it goes,” she said.

Her plans for the year include keeping up with classes and arranging events in her role as vice president of the Running Club.

“It’s been really great so far,” she said of her sophomore year. “I’ve only been here about a week, but it’s been really fun.”

In a convocation speech last week, NAU President José Luis Cruz Rivera said "academic momentum" was the university's theme for this school year.

He also highlighted some of the university's efforts and new programs in its previous year, including the Access2Excellence (A2E) initiative, JacksCare 24/7, the Seven Generations Signature Initiative and the opening of its Early Learning and Development Center.

"It's now been nearly 124 years since the school opened its doors to those 23 students," Cruz Rivera said. " ... Today at 28,000 plus, we can surely state that the access mission established during our first presidency has been instrumental in our ability to broaden participation while elevating the excellence of our academic, scholarly and community programs."

On Monday, NAU announced that its incoming class had over 9,250 students (including both graduate and undergraduate), with the largest number of Arizona resident (up 3% from last year), Native American (a 47% increase) and Hispanic/Latine first year students in the school's history.

Almost half of resident students were eligible for A2E, which is beginning its first year and offers full tuition coverage for Arizona residents with a household income of $65,000 or lower, or who are members of Arizona's federally-recognized tribes.

Top majors for new undergraduate students included nursing, psychological sciences, business economics, criminology and criminal justice and biology and biomedical science.

NAU's announcement also noted that the Flagstaff campus had added 300 beds this semester, bringing the total of students living in on-campus housing to almost 50%, which it said brings NAU into the top 1% of universities nationwide by rate of students living on campus.

"The university prioritizes on-campus housing resources to promote students' immersion in campus life and foster a strong and mutually beneficial relationship with NAU's home community in Flagstaff," it said.

Coconino Community College students also started their fall semester on Monday, with a series of welcome events scheduled throughout the week.

