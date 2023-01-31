Northern Arizona University students research asteroids as part of astroinformatics bootcamp

Earlier this month, Northern Arizona University (NAU) held an astroinformatics bootcamp to help undergraduate students learn astroinformatics skillls, furthering the study of asteroid data in the process.

Over their last week of winter break, 11 computer science and astronomy students worked in small groups on research projects meant to help them increase astroinformatics-related skills.

This the second time NAU has held this bootcamp; the inaugural session was held in August before classes started for the fall semester. The camp is a partnership with Department of Astronomy and Planetary Science (DAPS) at the university and its School of Informatics, Computing and Cyber Systems (SICCS).

DAPS chair David Trilling described the program as “an opportunity for students to learn [astroinformatics] skills.”

“They’re learning computer skills and they’re learning critical thinking, they’re learning how to apply science knowledge to computer skills and the reverse,” he said. “All of those things are going to help them, wherever they’re going and whatever they’re doing.”

The bootcamp’s chief instructor, Daniel Kramer, was also the first at NAU to earn an astroinformatics degree, and is currently working on a master’s in informatics with the university.

Kramer described astroinformatics as “data analysis for astronomy.”

“[Surveys] generate a ton of data; it’s impossible for a human to look at by eye without going crazy, so you need computers to do this,” he said. “…You need to know how to be able to find the needle in the haystack.”

He’s involved with a research project at NAU called the Solar System Notification Alert Processing System (SNAPS), data from which was the foundation for projects at the bootcamp.

The idea is to sort through large amounts of data from the Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF) in California and identify anomalies for other astronomers to look into further. While it picks up large amount of data, the ZTF is itself a light version of a telescope currently being built in Chile.

When it’s finished, the Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST) will produce something like 20 terabytes of data a night, Kramer said, about 10 times as much as that picked up by ZTF.

The students participating in the bootcamp were, as Kramer described it, “using data to try and find outliers, try to find interesting patterns.”

Each group was given a research starter idea that Trilling said was purposely not-well defined and not yet answered. Then, using a supercomputer at NAU called Monsoon, they began analyzing ZTF asteroid data related to their topic.

They spent 40 hours on the project over the course of the week and were given a stipend to lessen financial barriers to participation.

Other than twice-daily check-in presentations, the bootcamp was almost entirely focused on research work so that the students could gain hands-on experience with these skills rather than just listening to a lecture. Throughout the week, the program leaders — Trillling, Kramer and SICCS assistant professor Michael Gowanlock — provided guidance.

Computer science major Naima Ontiveros and astrophysics major Matthew Cooperman were in the process of refining a graph that looked at asteroids’ changing colors, after the progress presentations on Jan. 12.

They were using data from about 32,000 asteroids and were trying to narrow to those most likely to change colors, to get to a graph that would accurately display that color change.

They were specifically looking at active asteroids—ones that grow a tail. The colors of that tail and the asteroid’s surface are one indicator of what substances it’s made of.

“They become active for multiple different reasons, but one of the reasons is the proximity they are to the sun, so when comets get close to the sun, they’ll grow a tail and you’ll be able to see that,” Cooperman explained. “We’ve noticed that some asteroids are doing that as well, so that’s very interesting to us. Our project here is trying to narrow down which ones could be and which ones aren’t by the color of their surface.”

This could show what the asteroid is made of, Onntiveros added, including potentially ice or water.

Jaidyn Thompson and Nate Chan were working on their own project about asteroids that afternoon.

“Right now, we’re looking at brightness in asteroids to try and determine whether when asteroids get closer to the sun or any point in time they get a sudden surge of brightness levels and it increases a ton,” Thompson said, “because if it does happen — a really big increase — then we can notice that something happened that is making that brighter.”

Thompson is an astrophysics and Japanese language double-major, while Chan is studying applied computer science. Both said the project has been helping them to learn about the other field and how to combine it with their area of study.

“I’ve learned a lot about astronomy and astronauts and comets in general,” Chan said. “What kind of conditions are needed to turn an asteroid into a comet and all the types of characteristics.” He added that he was learning how to use data associated with this information through the lens of computer science.

Similarly, Ontiveros said the project had helped her understand different programming languages and how to interpret different types of graphs, while Cooperman’s takeaway from the class was that he needed to gain familiarity with more aspects of computer science.

Thompson said the project was helping her learn how to do more independent research as well.

“I didn’t know anything about computer science and coding before this, so I feel like I’ve learned a lot about the actual act of coding, which is very necessary with being an astronomy major,” she said.