Two students in Northern Arizona University’s (NAU) School of Hotel and Restaurant Management (HRM) have been selected as the first recipients of a new culinary scholarship created in memory of chef Tomaso Maggiore.

The Tomaso Maggiore Culinary Arts Foundation Scholarship will fund expenses not covered by other aid for one junior and one senior in HRM each year. Among the uses for this funding are tuition, fees and various supplies needed for studies.

The scholarship's initial recipients are junior Bryce Leach and senior Kayte Heese, who are both majoring in hotel and restaurant management at NAU -- Heese with an additional minor in nutrition.

Heese said the scholarship helped her afford her education, with funds going to tuition and class fees and supplies throughout the coming 2023-2024 school year.

She has been cooking since she was 12 years old.

“I became so drawn to it, and it just became the love that throughout my life has always been something I’m super passionate about,” she said.

She grew up in Tucson -- and chose her high school based on its culinary program -- where her mentor helped her decide on a career path.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, her plans shifted from culinary school to NAU’s School of Hotel and Restaurant Management.

“I love Flagstaff and I love the program,” she said.

She added: “It’s not just learning the basic stuff, it’s stuff that I’ll actually be able to translate into my job.”

Leach similarly said his passion for cooking had started early.

"It all stemmed from being in the kitchen with my grandma and watching her make pies and meatloaf -- grandma home-style cooking," he said. " ... It's interesting how something as simple as food can make people happy and bring them together just by making a meal for them."

Leach's enjoyment of cooking eventually grew into a desire to run his own restaurant. He earned an associate's degree in Estrella Mountain Community College's culinary program and will now be transferring to NAU this fall as a junior.

Heese also said her nearly two years so far working at the Shift Kitchen and Bar has helped put her training into action.

“They have been so amazing to me,” she said. “I can’t even describe the words to how great it’s been there. I’m so incredibly lucky to have that job and to have people that care about me and care about my learning.”

NAU's HRM major includes classes ranging from revenue and cost control to mixology to accounting to classes specifically about wine, coffee and cheese.

Leach said he hopes to teach culinary arts to other students eventually after spending some time building experience and making connections.

“What I want to end up doing is passing my experience onto a generation of upcoming business owners,” he said.

Heese is also focusing on the culinary and restaurant side of her major, although she isn’t yet sure of her plans for after graduation.

“Right now, it’s just trying to figure out exactly what I want to do in the culinary industry, because I love working on the line and being a part of the kitchen environment, but I feel like with this degree, I can gain more than just doing that,” she said.

The scholarship, which was first announced June 15, comes from a partnership with the Tomaso Maggiore Culinary Arts Foundation and will begin with the start of the fall semester.

The foundation was created by the Maggiore family and the Maggiore Group, which is led by chef Joey and Cristina Maggiore and Flora Tersigni, to invest in students seeking to join the restaurant industry.

“With company core values of passion, innovation and impact, the Maggiore family and The Maggiore Group created the Tomaso Maggiore Culinary Arts Foundation because we are committed to helping the next generation have access to higher education, inclusive learning opportunities, and pathways to careers and success while supporting students pursuing their passion for the culinary arts,” Tersigni said in NAU's announcement.

“This partnership shows the value of investing in culinary arts and the supportive community creating opportunities for Lumberjacks to excel in the hospitality industry,” added NAU Foundation CEO Nick Lobejko.

Applications for next year’s Tomaso Maggiore Culinary Arts Foundation Scholarship will open in January 2024 for current sophomores and juniors in HRM at NAU.

More information, including ways to apply, can be found at nau.edu/office-of-scholarships-and-financial-aid/scholarships/.