Northern Arizona University seeks feedback on first draft of strategic roadmap

Northern Arizona University has launched the first engagement phase of its new three-year strategic roadmap development plan and is seeking community feedback on a draft of potential objectives through Friday.

NAU’s announcement of the draft also gave a more definite timeline for the rest of the project. The current phase, titled Engagement Phase One, will continued through Friday, with a second engagement phase scheduled for November. It will present a second draft of five to 10 objectives per goal for community feedback. In December and January 2022, it plans to release a third draft with three to five objectives for each goal.

NAU will be hosting six “listening sessions” this week -- one on each of its primary goals -- for individuals to share feedback over Zoom. Signups for the meetings and the first draft can be found at nau.edu/strategic-roadmap, along with other ways to give feedback.

NAU President José Luis Cruz Rivera said in an announcement that the roadmap will “focus the university’s efforts in the years ahead and ground our community in a shared mission of delivering equitable post-secondary value to students and the communities they represent.”