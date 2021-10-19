Northern Arizona University seeks feedback on first draft of strategic roadmap

Northern Arizona University has launched the first engagement phase of its new three-year strategic roadmap development plan and is seeking community feedback on a draft of potential objectives through Friday.
NAU’s announcement of the draft also gave a more definite timeline for the rest of the project. The current phase, titled Engagement Phase One, will continued through Friday, with a second engagement phase scheduled for November. It will present a second draft of five to 10 objectives per goal for community feedback. In December and January 2022, it plans to release a third draft with three to five objectives for each goal.
NAU will be hosting six “listening sessions” this week -- one on each of its primary goals -- for individuals to share feedback over Zoom. Signups for the meetings and the first draft can be found at nau.edu/strategic-roadmap, along with other ways to give feedback.
NAU President José Luis Cruz Rivera said in an announcement that the roadmap will “focus the university’s efforts in the years ahead and ground our community in a shared mission of delivering equitable post-secondary value to students and the communities they represent.”
He first announced the strategic roadmap on Aug. 31, with the goal of having a “robust draft” ready by the end of the fall semester and a finalized plan in early spring of 2022. In the announcement, he spoke to a need to provide value to students and their communities, and outlined its central goals.
More details were announced Sept. 9, establishing facilitator groups to coordinate efforts and focus on each of the individual goals. Cruz Rivera said these groups should develop plans using three principles he had highlighted in his transition to the presidency at the beginning of the summer: “distinctive excellence, diversity, equity, inclusion and justice and trust and transparency.”
The groups have been developing objective lists over the past month.
The most recent announcement, dated Oct. 14, gives a first draft of the objectives and ways for the NAU community to suggest “revisions and/or additional objectives.”
“Our intention is that the conceptual objectives presented in this initial draft are broad and applicable to our institutional work — all NAU sites, all levels of education and modality, and all members of our university community. I look for your thoughts as we work toward refining these objectives to provide cohesion and direction to our university’s work in the years ahead,” Cruz Rivera wrote.
This draft lists around 20 objectives for each goal, with the plan being to have three to five each by the final draft. In keeping with the three primary principles, diversity and community engagement are a theme throughout the objectives for several goals.
The first goal is inclusive academic excellence, with a focus on “high-quality, inclusive academic programming -- across academic levels, modalities and locations.”
Many objectives highlight student diversity, and seek ways to bring it into the university’s programs and teaching practices. For example, objective 1-3 is to “promote diversity in content and pedagogy to equip NAU students with the academic skills, cultural competencies and the resiliency and adaptability to succeed professionally and contribute to a more just and sustainable global future.”
Other objectives include adding high-impact practices into graduation requirements, student-driven signature projects, supporting students through curriculum clarity, prioritizing career-readiness and integrating employment opportunities into curriculum.
Objectives under equitable student access focus on accessibility and degree completion among NAU students.
The university plans to implement practices to improve academic outcomes as well as personal and professional success.
Among the objectives listed under this goal are “purposeful support of underrepresented students,” including work on completion rates, developing financial aid resources and pricing to “maximize access,” improvements to technology infrastructure and expanding collaboration between students, alumni and the community.
Impactful scholarship objectives center on research, with many intended to “evaluate and enhance NAU’s impact and productivity.” Some objectives use analysis and tracking to do so, while others focus on valuing faculty knowledge and excellence, and recruit a more diverse faculty. It also includes objectives on creating pathways for students to participate in research.
One objective under this goal (3-13) is to “foster a culture of mentorship that encourages, incentivizes and recognizes excellence in mentorship of students and junior colleagues in research, scholarship and creative endeavors.”
NAU’s fourth goal is to recruit and maintain a “high-quality, mission-driven workforce” that reflects the demographics of local communities and Arizona. Objectives include creating a “measurable increase” in the hiring and retention of Native American employees as well as those from other underrepresented groups, and cultivating workspaces that are culturally inclusive and accessible to individuals with disabilities. Enhanced nonsalary benefits, flexible work policies and workforce development opportunities are also included under this goal.
Goal five, stewardship of place, centers “demonstrated engagement with our communities.” It focuses on NAU’s work with local communities and organizations. Objectives listed in this draft include developing a culture of volunteerism on campus, seeking community input on university decisions and connecting with various community groups and populations on a number of topics. Climate and sustainability objectives are also included in this category.
Stewardship of resources is on the maintenance and use of “physical, technological and financial infrastructure” and covers topics such as increased financial stability and reduced environmental impact. This section also includes developing long-term plans for vendor diversity, information technology, land use, carbon neutrality goals, a financial model (including an aid strategy) and creating a “fiscally responsible” organization structure, among others.
“Although not all ideas and objectives will become a part of the Strategic Roadmap, your engagement will help to guide and prioritize the direction of this work,” Cruz Rivera said. “...Please know that even if [these objectives] do not become a part of the final Strategic Roadmap, they will be documented as part of the process and many will be crucial to our work moving forward, particularly at department and divisional levels.”