Northern Arizona University renames buildings to honor past presidents

Northern Arizona University President Rita Cheng announced on Friday, June 4, that she would rename two on-campus buildings after former university presidents before exiting her position.

Past presidents Clara Lovett and John Haeger will have the Campus Art Museum and the Health and Learning Center, respectively, named after them.

“It is with great pride I recognize Dr. Lovett and Dr. Haeger, whose exceptional accomplishments and noteworthy legacies contributed tremendously to our educational mission and left a lasting impact on NAU,” Cheng said in a press release.

Lovett and Haeger were chosen for their contributions to NAU’s students, staff and campus during the time they served at the helm.

“I can think of no better exemplars of the characteristics and accomplishments that merit a naming honor,” Cheng said.

Lovett was the first woman to become president of an Arizona institution, serving from 1994 to 2001. She brought a Pew Higher Education Roundtable to NAU’s campus and restructured the university’s mission and goals for the 21st century. After leaving NAU, Lovett became president and CEO of the American Association for Higher Education, and is now chair of the board of directors for the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts.