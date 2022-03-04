Northern Arizona University removes campus mask requirement starting Monday

Northern Arizona University will be removing its on-campus mask requirement Monday in response to updated CDC guidance and community transmission levels. Beginning Monday, masks will be optional at the Flagstaff campus and statewide sites at a low or medium community transmission level.

Mask requirements will continue on NAU buses and at healthcare settings, including Campus Health Services and the Fieldhouse testing and vaccination site. Anyone with symptoms, exposure or a positive test for COVID-19 should wear a mask.

NAU plans to continue to monitor community levels and follow CDC guidance through consulting with its Public Health and Steering Committees, according to its announcement Thursday of the change. It also said it will work with individuals with personal health concerns who need accommodations.

“We remain committed to providing a safe and vibrant learning environment,” NAU President José Luis Cruz Rivera said in the Thursday announcement. “...While I do not expect unanimous support for our decisions, I hope the reasoning and processes used to arrive at them are widely understood as they speak to our efforts to build trust through transparency.”

The university is currently monitoring 13 COVID cases among its Flagstaff students. A total of 3.8% of tests conducted at campus testing locations have returned positive, with an even split between individuals who are or are not affiliated with NAU.

NAU continues to recommend COVID mitigation measures, such as staying home when sick and getting vaccinations -- including booster doses and testing as needed. It also includes making “informed personal decisions on how to protect yourself” -- may include wearing a mask.

“I know our Lumberjacks will be respectful and supportive of each other as individuals make masking choices that fit their comfort and needs in this changing environment,” Cruz Rivera said.

