Northern Arizona University releases details on upcoming academic year, presidential transition

The proposal retains the four-year pledge tuition guarantee for undergraduate students on the Flagstaff Mountain Campus. The Pledge program is in its 13th year and sets the rate for a second tuition-setting cycle at $11,896 -- accounting for both tuition and fees -- for incoming resident undergraduate students.

That program currently allows students to plan for the total cost of their undergraduate education, but Cheng said it will not be viable for the university in the future.

“Our ability to continue our Pledge program with zero increases cannot be a long-term strategy,” Cheng said. “Our overall tuition structure merits review but coming out of the pandemic was not the time for an adjustment.”

ABOR similarly announced on Friday, March 26, that none of the three state universities proposed increased undergraduate tuition rates for the upcoming academic year.

The regents will host a virtual public hearing on the proposals on Tuesday, and the university presidents, including Cheng, will present their proposals to the board on Thursday. The board is expected to vote April 15 on the proposals.