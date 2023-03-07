Northern Arizona University (NAU) recently received a $6.4 million grant as part of an Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) initiative meant to address Arizona’s nursing shortage.

The university was one of five institutions across the state to receive grant money on Jan. 31, which together totals $43.1 million.

Each university will be using the grant to fund scholarships in accelerated nursing programs, with the requirement that recipients practice nursing in Arizona for at least four years after receiving their degree.

The ADHS announcement lists that NAU’s funding will be used for 240 of the 900 total scholarships.

"We are committed to ensuring students are prepared to enter the nursing workforce our state desperately needs," president José Luis Cruz Rivera said in NAU's announcement. "Thanks to this state grant, NAU will significantly expand its nursing program offerings and educate more students who will positively contribute to serving Arizona's communities and address health equity throughout our state."

The scholarships will be awarded for students starting their programs as early as this summer, and will cover tuition and fees for the entire course of study after other grants and scholarships are applied. Any student entering an accelerated or compressed nursing degree program at NAU is eligible to apply -- the only requirement is that they will need to work in Arizona for four years after graduating.

Janina Johnson, the executive director of NAU’s school of nursing, said while Arizona has an overall need for healthcare workers, “the most critical one is nursing.”

While traditional nursing programs typically take four years to complete due to the combination of the general education requirements and nursing-specific classes, accelerated programs, which take at most 18 months, are “shrinking the ramp to practice.”

This is done by offering the program in consecutive semesters rather than having a gap in the summer and increasing the number of credits taken each semester (from 12-15 to 17-19).

NAU has two accelerated nursing programs eligible for this scholarship -- the accelerated BSN available in Flagstaff and North Valley and the compressed BSN available in Flagstaff, Tucson and Yuma.

On Feb. 24, the State Board of Nursing approved NAU’s expanding its accelerated nursing program to be offered in North Valley as well as Flagstaff, saving students some travel time. This program is a post-baccalaureate, requiring an existing non-nursing degree and takes 12 months to complete over three consecutive semesters.

The compressed BSN takes 16 months to complete and does not require a bachelor’s degree. It is offered at NAU’s Flagstaff, Tucson and Yuma campuses and is completed through four consecutive semesters.

Scholarships for the accelerated program will be available to students starting this summer, while students starting in fall 2023 will be the first eligible for scholarships in the compressed program.

“The goal of the grant is to accelerate nurses into the nursing workforce and to help address the shortage of nursing in Arizona,” Johnson said. “...In Arizona, we rank in the top five states for the shortage, with critical shortages in areas for underserved populations, including rural areas.”

She said NAU’s programs had a focus on rural and underserved areas, including content about vulnerable populations and social determinants of health in their curricula and having a majority of placements in rural areas.

The majority of NAU’s grant funding -- $5.2 million -- will go towards scholarships for students in its accelerated nursing programs. The rest will be used to support practicing physicians, track scholarships and student progress as well as other administrative tasks related to implementing the scholarships.

Over 200 scholarships will be awarded for the year this grant has been funded, Johnson estimated.

These scholarships come alongside an expansion of NAU’s nursing programs, including the accelerated program’s expansion to North Valley.

Enrollment across the programs is expected to double through this grant, Johnson said, with the compressed program doubling its current rate of 80 students each semester and the accelerated program growing from 30 to 70 students.

These totals are expected to continue, even after the scholarship funding has been exhausted. Johnson said this will also help with the shortage, as nursing programs often receive more applications than they have openings. The Flagstaff nursing program, for example, had 120 applicants for only 30 seats.

”Nationwide, [nursing education programs] turn away many students because there's not enough seats in nursing,” she said, noting that many nursing schools struggle to find clinical placements and faculty.

At NAU, 120 students will apply for 30 open seats in the Flagstaff nursing program and the seats added through these expansions will help bring more applicants into its programs.

Johnson also noted that this will further NAU’s goal of providing equitable access to education, removing an economic barrier to higher education.

“I think it’s a wonderful way for Arizona to support the growth that we’re seeing in the state,” she said of the ADHS grant. “I think that’s something other states can learn from. Arizona is on the forefront of that as you provide state money to support building up the nursing workforce and addressing the critical shortage that we have.”

More about NAU's nursing programs and the scholarships can be found at nau.edu/nursing.