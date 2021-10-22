Northern Arizona University project to host STEM workshops for Native American K-12 students

According to a press release from NAU on the project, .5% of students in STEM programs and .4% of STEM professionals in the United States are Native American.

Mansel Nelson, who works for the Institute of Tribal Environmental Professionals (ITEP), said he became involved in the project because of his experience with regional tribal-serving schools and because of his children, who are “heavily involved in science and computing.”

“I see it as another opportunity to bring another STEM field to the students and teachers I’ve been working with for decades now,” he said.

He said the project could have an impact on more than just the students.

“With our Native students, there’s a strong connection to their communities, tribes and families,” he said. “If we create a clear path for them to realize they can obtain these career goals, that obtaining these goals will allow them to support their family but also in the greater sense even the tribal nations. ...We’d like to create opportunities for more of our Native students to be able to both serve the tribe and bring new technologies and new opportunities to the tribe itself.”