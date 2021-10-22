Northern Arizona University project to host STEM workshops for Native American K-12 students

A new Northern Arizona University program will host a series of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) workshops for Native American students at K-12 schools in the Four Corners region. The purpose, according to an initial project leader Greg Caporaso, is to “build a pipeline to get Native American students engaged in scientific computing.”
Those with the program are currently in the process of developing a plan and curriculum for 18 months of workshops and hope to start bringing them to schools in early 2022. Though they're just getting started (funding from the Chan Zuckerberg Institute (CZI) was granted in August), the team has some definite ideas of what they want to do.
“I’m hoping that we can build something that will build interest in the field of scientific computing for Native students,” Caporaso said. “Both to get them into lucrative and rewarding careers, and also bring new perspectives and ideas to the field of scientific computing to help advance...human health research, environmental science and sustainabilities research."
Caporaso added: "Native Americans tend to be underrepresented in the field, but there are really excellent career opportunities and lots of ways to do very impactful work.”
Other principal investigators of the project include Regents professor of chemistry Jani Ingram, NAU associate chemistry professor Naomi Lee and Fort Lewis College chemistry professor Joslynn Lee.
According to a press release from NAU on the project, .5% of students in STEM programs and .4% of STEM professionals in the United States are Native American.
Mansel Nelson, who works for the Institute of Tribal Environmental Professionals (ITEP), said he became involved in the project because of his experience with regional tribal-serving schools and because of his children, who are “heavily involved in science and computing.”
“I see it as another opportunity to bring another STEM field to the students and teachers I’ve been working with for decades now,” he said.
He said the project could have an impact on more than just the students.
“With our Native students, there’s a strong connection to their communities, tribes and families,” he said. “If we create a clear path for them to realize they can obtain these career goals, that obtaining these goals will allow them to support their family but also in the greater sense even the tribal nations. ...We’d like to create opportunities for more of our Native students to be able to both serve the tribe and bring new technologies and new opportunities to the tribe itself.”
The workshops will be a combination of hands-on work and teaching about scientific computing. Part of the CZI grant will fund bringing Raspberry Pi computers to the schools to use for a variety of projects with both soft- and hardware.
Caporaso had received a previous CZI grant to develop a microbiome software known as QIIME 2. He said the program might be used as an example in the workshop presentations.
“Microbiomes are very important in human health but also important in environmental science. Really, in many very different areas, so it’s a good example to use to show how work in scientific computing can have very broad impacts,” he said.
Growing up
The workshops will also incorporate local environmental science, taking data on things like air, water and soil quality. The students will be collecting data near their school sites and using the computers to understand and communicate that data.
Nelson said this approach would make the program more engaging, because students tend to be more interested in applying information than abstract ideas.
“As a brand-new teacher, I was teaching the models and theories of science and that wasn’t very engaging,” he said, “but when I started working with my students on 'Is my water safe to drink, is our air safe to breathe, what’s going on with that uranium mine down the street?' the students became very engaged in learning science and in doing science. I hope we can take advantage of that in doing this project as well.”
The hope is for the workshops to “focus a lot on building awareness of this field, talking about career opportunities and paths for getting involved,” Caporaso said.
They are seeking to work with K-12 students. Nelson cited his 9-year-old granddaughter's interest in computing as an example. She’s had a Raspberry Pi “for several years already,” he said.
“We know that children at pretty young ages, if they’re curious and interested, are able to learn about these technologies and actually start using them in meaningful ways,” Nelson said.
The plan is to finish with an event at NAU for students at the schools visited by the workshops and Native American students studying scientific computing at the university.
Caporaso hoped the program would create a long-term relationship with the schools they visited, mentioning ideas such as creating computing clubs and holding internship or career fairs. He also hoped they would be able to provide training opportunities for teachers at schools that primarily serve Native American students.
“The idea there would be training teachers on some of these areas and that they could then take that back and ideally impact students at the grade level they teach for multiple years,” he said.
Nelson emphasized the potential long-term impacts, saying that he was seeing his students from 30 years ago take positions of responsibility, leading projects and schools and work on environmental issues for the Navajo Nation.
“My vision as I look at this opportunity is to continue creating those opportunities for students, not only for themselves, but for the tribal nation as a whole. To be able to take these new technologies and take advantage of them to both protect the environment and to provide economic opportunities for the citizens of the tribe,” he said.
One of the main goals they’ve been working on so far is how to extend the project past the initial two years of funding.
Caporaso said he viewed the current grant as seed funding, saying, “I hope that over this two-year period we’ll be able to use this funding to grow the project into something that can sustain itself beyond this initial funding.”
He invited anyone involved in similar work or interested in teaching or hosting one of these events to reach out to the team.