Northern Arizona University presents tuition proposal to ABOR committee

Arizona’s public universities presented their tuition proposals to the Arizona Board of Regents’s (ABOR) Finance Capital and Resources committee meeting March 24.

NAU first announced its tuition proposal for the 2022-2023 school year March 11. Undergraduate tuition is expected to increase by 3.5% for resident and nonresident students, 7.4% for international students and 2.2% for online students.

The university also plans to convert class fees (563 in total, according to Martinez’s presentation) to three undergraduate college fee tiers, similar to a system already in place at Arizona State University (ASU).

“Net tuition and fees has become a primary component within university budgets and...it is the main funding source that the universities have for pursuing their academic mission,” ABOR’s vice president of finance and administration, Lorenzo Martinez, said in a presentation outlining the tuition proposals.

NAU’s net tuition and fees were projected to account for 31% of its total revenue in fiscal year 2022, compared to 49% at ASU and 30% at the University of Arizona (UofA).

NAU is “very much in a design mode,” university president José Luis Cruz Rivera said in the presentation, so the tuition proposal “is really a building block to a broader redesign of our tuition, our pricing positioning and our tuition model, and how we go about doing strategic enrollment management.”

He said the proposed increase was “a step in getting us in the right direction," after three years without tuition increases.

It will “ensure that future incoming classes are not either subject to a lower quality of education because we don’t have the resources for that, or to spikes in the costs that they had to pay because previous classes were not contributing to the same level toward their education," he said.

Cruz Rivera emphasized a need for "access to excellence" when asked about the apparent contrast between a mission of access and rising prices.

“We are also looking at reformulating our financial aid policies and practices to ensure that we are being more mindful of the balance between merit aid and need-based aid, given [how] our broadening participation mission plays out,” he said.

Regent Bill Ridenour said he thought the university’s pledge program (which fixes tuition rates for four years after a student enrolls at NAU) was neither financially sustainable nor achieving its goal of increasing enrollment.

NAU was the only one of the three universities to have declining enrollment for fall 2022, according to Martinez’s presentation. ASU and UofA both projected increases to their full-time enrollment (FTE) last semester (4,572 and 1,521, respectively), while NAU’s estimated FTE fell by 858 students.

Cruz Rivera said the university was considering changes to its pledge program and that this would be among information presented to the board in the coming months.

The enrollment rate is in part due to NAU’s continuing students, Cruz Rivera said.

“We had some very large classes a few years ago who have graduated out, so our pipeline is slower than it has been for a few years," he said. "Nevertheless, there is strong demand for new incoming students, so we’re rebuilding that pipeline and we expect [enrollment] will increase."

NAU's vice president for university finance and business services Bjorn Flugstad added that “Arizona resident admits and deposits right now are at an all-time high" at the university.

NAU is expected to generate just $70,000 in net incremental tuition and fee revenue in fiscal year 2023, compared to slightly over $136 million at ASU and $53 million at UofA.

Other ways Cruz Rivera proposed to “surmount the challenges” brought up in the meeting are growth in statewide higher education, an increase in international and out-of-state students, retention and work to advocate for more state investment in higher education.

Arizona’s per state contribution to NAU is around $4,400 a year, he said, comparing it to the K-12 rate of $7,000 per year.

“I would make the argument that it would be to the benefit of all Arizonans if the level of investment in NAU students was similar to the level of investments in third graders," he said. "Advocacy will also be an important part of our walk forward as we evolve our value proposition for the state and what it means for not only the individuals who are getting access to this education but also for the communities they represent."

A recording of the presentation, as well as Monday's public forum, is available at youtube.com/user/abornews. ABOR is expected to vote on the tuition proposals at its next meeting, April 6-8.

