Northern Arizona University part of Valley fever study awarded Regents' Grant

The Arizona Board of Regents (ABOR) approved proposals for a new set of grants using revenue from the Technology and Research Initiative Fund (TRIF) at its most recent meeting.

The five Regents' Grants projects are collaborations between the state public universities meant to “address and deliver solutions to critical issues facing the State of Arizona and its citizens.”

The grants are intended as a response to a series of initial problem statements developed by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ). They cover topics that range from air quality to hazardous mine features to recycling options. The five proposals were awarded a total of $11.9 million over the next three years.

“Through these Regents’ Grants, our great hope and strong belief is that we can improve the lives of Arizonans and future generations,” Regent Fred DuVal said in a press release. “Combining the innovation and expertise at our public universities and state agencies is a common sense approach to unlocking many of these challenges.”

The universities submitted proposals based on the statements in February, and the proposals were then reviewed by ABOR and ADEQ as well as the Arizona Department of Health Services.

TRIF funding comes from Proposition 301 state sales tax revenue. It is the first set of Regents' Grants.

Paul Keim, executive director of the Pathogen and Microbiome Institute at Northern Arizona University, is part of the project working to address goal No. 2: “controlling Valley fever and dust.” Alongside research teams from the University of Arizona and Arizona State University, a group of NAU researchers will be collecting soil samples along the I-10 corridor to locate Valley fever hot spots.

They were awarded $4.3 million to conduct the three-year project.

“The three Arizona public universities have the key people and infrastructure needed to collect and analyze the physical, molecular and clinical data required for a much deeper understanding of the source and transmission of Valley fever,” according to the summary included in the meeting’s agenda. “... A tangible end product of this work will be a geospatial modeling and visualization system that will serve as a prototype of a decision-making tool that will bring together a wide variety of current data on the sources of the Valley fever pathogen and its clinical impact on the state.”

The minutes list Keim, David Wagner, Jason Sahl and Bridget Barker as the NAU researchers on the project. UofA’s team is Jon Chorover and John Galgiani, and ASU’s includes Matthew Fraser, Pierre Herckes, Jon Miller, Sean Dudley, Ferran Garcia-Pichel and Ed Kavazanjian.

Each group will be focusing on a different area of the research: UofA will sequence the disease’s genomes in humans, and NAU sequences the Coccidioides fungus genomes found in soil samples. ASU studies the physical characteristics of that soil.

“It’s really a bunch of odd people,” Keim said of the researchers involved in the project. “We’re all together on this project now, and it’s going to be super exciting to see what these other disciplines, like the soil scientists, are going to be able to tell us about what we find out about where the fungi live.”

Currently, nearly everything known about Valley fever comes from infections in people. Part of the project’s goal is to get a better sense of where the risk is geographically.

“We don’t really know where they got infected,” Keim said. “...We know that people in the Valley, in Pima County, get the disease at a higher frequency than people in Flagstaff, but beyond that, it’s kind of broad strokes.”

The fungus is found in the soil in the southwestern United States, Mexico and parts of Central and South America.

“One reason it’s present there [in the Sonoran Desert] is because it’s more heat-tolerant than other fungi,” Keim said. “It can actually live in the soil and not be killed by the extremely high temperatures -- it’s adapted to these types of environments. We are finding it in a lot of different places and there’s no doubt that with climate change, we’re going to see the spread of this fungus in places where it hasn’t been seen before."

Barker’s team will take soil samples across the state and analyze them using a process known as environmental genome sequencing. The technique, which Keim said was pioneered by Wagner and Sahl, uses bait derived from half of a Coccidioides DNA sequence to extract a DNA sample from the soil.

“The ability to sequence genomes has just exploded over the last few decades,” Keim said.

The first bacterial genome was sequenced in the late 1990s and at the time, it would take “a few million dollars” and two or three years to sequence one pathogen. Scientists today are able to sequence 1,000 pathogens overnight at a cost of $5,000 to $10,000.

“It’s kind of a war dividend, if you think about it,” Keim said. “We developed this technology through a lot of work in the war against bioterrorism and now it’s being applied to public health in Arizona.”

In patient samples (obtained using a cheek swab) the DNA is the “dominant thing in your test tube,” making it easier to analyze, he said. Coccidioides fungus DNA obtained from soil samples accounts for a much smaller percentage, so the team uses baits to enrich samples.

To create the bait, the researchers split DNA from the fungus into two strands and replicate one of them. Bait is then attached to microscopic magnetic balls.

“The baits go in and they stick to the fungal DNA, because they’re almost identical with the other strand and they don’t stick to nonfungus DNA,” he said. “...Then you pull it over to the side of the test tube and you wash all the other DNA away and you’re left with the highly enriched portion of the fungus DNA. That’s then used to sequence…the same as what we would do with the human genome.”

Perfecting the process will take up a large part of the first year of the three-year project, Keim said.

The team will need to design the bait and attach it to the magnets, conducting pilot studies to ensure it works correctly. The team will be collecting soil samples during this time as well, with the hope of identifying a few hot spots by the end of the first year.

“Years two and three will involve a lot more sampling once we have everything clicking,” Keim said. "...Hopefully hundreds, if not thousands of samples of soil analyzed.”

More about the Regent’s Grant projects can be found on ABOR’s website.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.