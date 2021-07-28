Northern Arizona University part of grant to develop virtual teaching tools on arctic climates

Mead also noted that this would allow instructors to bring a specific topic into their classrooms, even if they weren’t experts, in a way that was “meaningful and grounded in science.”

“Polar science, that's not necessarily a common topic for an undergraduate curriculum,” he said. “It's specialized, but ... it's really, really important. Just because it isn't talked about now doesn't mean that it shouldn’t be.”

Work on the project started about two weeks ago. They plan to develop a module that could fit into an existing course, specifically, an entry-level science course like ENV 115 at NAU (also known as Climate Change).

The hope is to spark scientific interest in non-major undergraduate students.

“Virtual field trips can be really powerful for those students who have never thought about science," Thompson said. "...These are really integrative, exciting, media-rich ways to bring students into the field, like...'Yeah, you can do this, and actually it's fun.'”

Part of the program will involve taking virtual measurements, then making connections based on real data.