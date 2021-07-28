Northern Arizona University part of grant to develop virtual teaching tools on arctic climates

Northern Arizona University was recently part of a team receiving a nearly $2 million grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to develop a virtual teaching tool on arctic regions. Polar Explorer, as it’s known, is meant to help nonscience-major undergraduate students learn about permafrost in a series of online interactive field trips.
Scientists at NAU, Arizona State, the Arizona Geological Survey (AGS) at the University of Arizona and the National Snow and Ice Data Center at the University of Colorado Boulder are collaborating to develop the virtual teaching tool.
The tool’s development will start in the field, according to Chris Mead of the Center for Education Through Exploration (ETX), among his roles at ASU. Project team members will work with a number of field researchers to capture audio, video and other media “that help to communicate that location."
Mead said having field researchers involved in the project helped strengthen its scientific base. He’s worked on virtual field trips through ETX before and part of their process involves identifying a subject matter expert to work with.
“As much as our particular staff that made these virtual field trips are experts to some degree...” he said, “it’s always better to have someone who’s an active researcher in that area to really nail the best concurrent understanding of the science.”
Polar Explorer trips will be based around spherical images, similar to other experiences designed by ETX. Students will be able to interact with a virtual environment from a fixed location by navigating between points, examining interactive objects and using measurement tools.
What sets Polar Explorer apart from other ETX projects, Mead said, is the integration between various field trips in the unit.
“I think the total package of what we’re going to be developing here is going to be a substantial improvement," he said.
Lisa Thompson, a research scientist at the AGS at UA said the project proposal outlined seven “linked immersive virtual field trips" covering topics such as the arctic landscape, permafrost, native communities and climate warming. More broadly, they want the trips to examine the global impacts of changes in these remote regions.
Deborah Huntzinger, a principal investigator for the project and associate professor in NAU’s School of Earth and Sustainability, said they chose to focus on arctic and polar regions for a number of reasons. Accessibility is a main one, alongside fostering enthusiasm and engagement in the scientific process and learning about the impacts of thawing permafrost.
“[Most] students are not going to physically travel to these regions on their own because it’s not accessible to them, either physically or economically. They won’t have the opportunity. Part of the goal of this project is to transport students there virtually so that they can get a sense for the environment and the region, have a better sense of place and attachment so that it’s not such an abstract region in their mind,” she said.
Mead also noted that this would allow instructors to bring a specific topic into their classrooms, even if they weren’t experts, in a way that was “meaningful and grounded in science.”
“Polar science, that's not necessarily a common topic for an undergraduate curriculum,” he said. “It's specialized, but ... it's really, really important. Just because it isn't talked about now doesn't mean that it shouldn’t be.”
Work on the project started about two weeks ago. They plan to develop a module that could fit into an existing course, specifically, an entry-level science course like ENV 115 at NAU (also known as Climate Change).
The hope is to spark scientific interest in non-major undergraduate students.
“Virtual field trips can be really powerful for those students who have never thought about science," Thompson said. "...These are really integrative, exciting, media-rich ways to bring students into the field, like...'Yeah, you can do this, and actually it's fun.'”
Part of the program will involve taking virtual measurements, then making connections based on real data.
“We want this final project to really represent the kinds of things that are at the cutting edge of field research,” Mead said. “A lot of things that could end up in undergraduate curriculum are really simplified to the point of not really resembling science anymore. I think the power this particular team is that we can make a final product that's still at an appropriate level for an undergraduate major but really reflects the real science and gives students a better understanding of what scientific research looks like.”
Thompson said the tool will use intelligent tutoring systems that are able to respond to a student’s input and personally direct them through the learning experience in a manner uniquely suited to their needs. This would also allow teachers to assess a student’s conceptual gaps in topics like “fundamental arithmetic geography skills and all kind of things that allow them to be successful in a course.”
She listed specific understandings that students might lack coming into an undergraduate science course, such as scale, volume and graph interpretation.
“The software can help mitigate and teach an individual student who might need that help,” she said.
Huntzinger said the project would also include interviews with a variety of field scientists.
Her hope is that students “who may not have thought about a career path in science before because they haven’t seen any scientists that look like them might reconsider and say, ‘Well, if they can do this, maybe I can do this as well.’ We want to increase diversity in STEM education or at least get students thinking about different career paths."
The team also plans to offer the finished unit online for instructors worldwide to use in their curriculum. Eventually, they intend to use a digital teaching network called Inspark to create a packaged version “linked with learning management software.” This version will likely have a small fee to help keep the program running through hurdles such as browser updates or changing operating systems. The program will otherwise be available for free.
Huntzinger said it was important to note that the Polar Explorer project's grant specifically came through NSF’s Improving Undergraduate Stem Education (IUSE) program. Mead added that since NSF prioritizes science, they want the project to be “knowledge-generating," even when developing educational materials.
Huntzinger said they plan to work with both external evaluators and NAU’s Center for Science Teaching and Learning to assess the effectiveness of the digital environments they design in improving student learning and understanding.
“It’s an important outcome of the project,” Mead said, “not just to produce a good outcome of scientific educational materials, but also to inform future educators and researchers about how to do it best.”