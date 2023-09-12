Northern Arizona University (NAU) announced Wednesday that it was ranked in the Third Way Economic Mobility Index’s (EMI) top tier for economic mobility.

This ranking covers all U.S. postsecondary institutions and looks at the potential returns on investment for students and their families.

According to the announcement, “EMI ranks institutions based on their ability to propel upward economic mobility at scale,” based on the proportion of low- and moderate-income students enrolled, return on investment and the access to and value of their degrees.

“We are proud of our tier one EMI ranking because it clearly demonstrates NAU’s commitment to providing equitable postsecondary value to the students we serve,” NAU President José Luis Cruz Rivera said.

He added: “Across the country, many students and families question whether the cost of a college degree will ultimately pay off. Thanks to our efforts to broaden access, promote affordability, support students’ progression and deliver exceptional academic programs, NAU is among the best institutions in the nation at ensuring that students derive full value from their degree.”

This spring a Helios report found that bachelor's degree recipients would earn an average $1,531,000 over their lifetime, compared to an average of $679,000 for high school graduates. An Arizona Board of Regents report on postsecondary attainment from 2021 found, however, that less than half of Arizona’s 2020 high school graduates had enrolled in college within a year of their graduation.

In 2022, NAU was ranked a tier-two school on the EMI, according to Third Way's website, with 34% of students receiving Pell Grants, a total of $204,114,320 received in federal student aid and an average of three years to pay off the net cost of attending.

Over the past school year, the university announced several initiatives meant to make its education more affordable, including Access2Excellence (A2E), an admissions pilot program and the Arizona Attainment Alliance (A++). The first two both began in the fall 2023 semester.

“NAU achieved significant ranking improvements in 2023, with graduates recouping the cost of their education and seeing positive financial returns less than three years after graduating,” Julie Mueller, chief economic advisor to the president and professor of economics said in the announcement.

Mueller's statement continued: “NAU is poised to continue our momentum with the implementation of the [A2E] tuition commitment and other access and affordability initiatives. Recognition in Third Way’s EMI rankings make it clear NAU is delivering on its vision with tangible results that enhance the university’s value proposition and positive impact for the people and communities we serve in Arizona and beyond.”