Northern Arizona University institute leads Holocaust education trip for Arizona teachers

Northern Arizona University’s Martin-Springer Institute (MSI) led a trip this summer to help 20 Arizona educators better teach the Holocaust in their classrooms.

Called "In the Footsteps of Survivors," the trip followed the memoirs of two Holocaust survivors -- Edward Gastfriend and Doris Martin -- throughout Poland and Germany. The teachers read their words and visited sites where the subjects had lived, been transported to and where they were eventually liberated.

A legacy of education

Born in 1926, Martin (née Szpringer) was 12 when the Nazis invaded Poland. She was deported to Auschwitz in 1942 and then to a forced labor camp, Ludwigsdorf, for the remainder of the Holocaust. Her entire family survived the Holocaust -- her parents, two brothers and sister by posing as Polish citizens, and another brother by fleeing to the Soviet Union. All seven family members were reunited at the end of the war.

Martin arrived in the United States in 1950 and married Louis Rabinowitz. The pair had a son, Allen, and Rabinowitz died of cancer within three years. Doris later married Ralph Martin, with whom she founded the Northern Arizona University Martin-Springer Institute (MSI) in 2000.

After being asked to share her experiences for the first time, Martin had found a passion for teaching others about the Holocaust, according to MSI’s current director, Björn Krondorfer.

“[She was] very driven and focused to tell her story of survival to students,” he said. “ ...She would talk to any audience, but students were important. Once she did it the first time, she was unstoppable. She was very focused, very energetic and did everything. Wherever she had the opportunity, she would tell about her survival to honor her family."

Martin died Aug. 3 this year at the age of 96.

The trip exemplifies the sort of education she had hoped to foster through the institute.

In the epilogue to her memoir title "Kiss Every Step," Martin wrote that MSI -- as well as the Martin Springer Center for Conflict Studies at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev in Israel -- “are dedicated in honor of the Springer family and the millions of victims of the Holocaust.”

“We pray that the work of these groups and some miracles, such as those that saved our family, will be spread around the world,” she wrote, “and that humanity will someday learn that we are all members of one big family.”

MSI has a dual mandate, as Krondorfer described it: to honor the legacy of the Holocaust and pay attention to “great injustices or human-made calamities” that are happening today.

In the past few years, he said, he’d seen a shift where “people realized the urgency of what we do, that it’s not just something related to the past, but actually something all around us and not just the world, but maybe even in this country.”

For an American audience, Krondorfer said, the “biggest lesson to be learned about the Holocaust” is to begin in 1933 with the disbanding of democracy in Germany, rather than in 1939 when the camps began to open.

“The whole story about having to be alert to the beginnings of something -- of dictatorships or of genocidal violence or putting in place systems that treat people unjustly -- that this is not far away in time and space, but actually is much closer to home than what we had hoped for or realized,” he said.

Following their footsteps

Among the educators on the trip were Flagstaff high school teachers Katie Scholler and Erin Hiebert.

Scholler has taught history at Coconino High School for a decade, and she is currently on a break to earn a master's at NAU. She has attended several MSI lectures and trainings over the years, including its annual Holocaust education conference for teachers. She’s also offered extra credit to students who attended MSI lectures.

Hiebert has taught for three years in Flagstaff, most recently at Flagstaff High School. Before making the trip, she said, her knowledge of the Holocaust and how to teach it was “super slight” and mostly based on curricula given by other teachers.

The question posed by this summer’s trip, Krondorfer said, is “what don’t [we], including teachers, understand about the Holocaust in Arizona, far away?

He added: “What we believe translates into what we are actually teaching to students. It’s not so much that you can say, ‘I was there,’ but you can say, ‘Here, it says this, but what actually what it means is....”

Over the 17-day trip, the educators took a series of walking tours, meeting with experts at every location they visited, from museum directors to archivists to local historians and memory activists. They were encouraged to document their journey in whichever method they preferred in order to help them process the experience.

The locations for the trip were chosen based on events recorded in both memoirs -- which Krondorfer, Hiebert and Scholler all said was a large part of its impact.

“It really connected me not just to the stories that they were telling, but the people that they wanted us to remember,” Hiebert said.

The tour began in Sosnowiec and Będzin, towns in Poland where Gastfriend and Martin had lived before the Holocaust. It ended in Berlin with a visit to the Topography of Terror museum.

Scholler said this was framed as “starting in a victim space and ending in a perpetrator space.”

“We saw where they lived, from their lives and perspectives, and ended where the heart of the genocide was planned -- which was just a powerful way to do that,” she said.

The cities where Martin and Gastfriend lived now have a much smaller Jewish population, yet reminders of their past can still be seen in the architecture.

“In these cities, you see remnants; there will be a spot on a door frame where a mezuzah used to be … or the metalwork on the balcony has a menorah embedded into it. But there are no Jewish people living there,” Scholler said.

Hiebert remembered visiting the apartment where Martin grew up -- Martin's mother had furnished it, and she had her happy early memories.

In Sosnowiec, they visited the site of a former synagogue.

“It’s a four-story row of buildings and there’s a gap. There’s a one-story convenience store in that gap now, but there’s nothing in between the fourth story and the fourth story over here, and in that space used to be a synagogue,” Scholler said. “It’s things like that [where] you feel the loss, you feel what’s missing from the community. If I wasn’t on this trip and didn’t have someone point it out to me, I don’t know that I would have noticed, but having [Gastfriend’s] story right in front of me, it was just a lot. It really made you feel what the world lost to this.”

The educators had read both memoirs before making the trip, as well as related readings explaining other aspects of the Holocaust mentioned in the stories. At the sites they visited, they would also read aloud passages from each book that happened there, something both Scholler and Hiebert described as a powerful experience that provided a “more intimate attachment” to the stories.

Scholler remembered reading a passage from Gastfriend’s memoir in Langenstein at a memorial to the mass grave where Gastfriend’s cousin, Nathan, had been buried.

“They had been together the previous three camps and survived together,” she said. “They leaned on each other, tried to organize food and stuff like that. They basically kept each other afloat, and then his cousin gets dysentery and dies, and they throw his body into a mass grave. ...We jointly read that passage from Edward’s memoir in front of that mass grave memorial and it was really hard to do, but it was just such a way to honor Nathan and Edward and what they went through. It’s a moment that will never leave me.”

Hiebert remembered the same moment as one of the most impactful of the trip.

“It was really such a powerful moment, that people in the present could, out loud, remember this person that we did not know, but was a person that was so important to Edward. The scope of relationships that we have no idea about that were lost due to not just this genocide, but every genocide that has ever been committed in this world, are profound," she said.

She added: "Nathan’s story deserves to be heard, just like every single other person who was lost during this atrocity. All those stories deserve to be told out loud. …It’s a massive resistance against fascism and dictators who decide to make certain people dispensable.”

Going into the trip, Scholler said, she felt she had a solid foundation of knowledge about the Holocaust, as she had taught it for a decade. Learning more about the details and seeing the places herself showed her a lot while making her feel as though she understands it less, she said.

“I’ve never felt my most confident teaching the Holocaust, because how do you teach kids that people did this to other people, [that] humans are capable of doing this type of thing? It’s really, I just think, one of the most difficult things,” she said. “I try to build empathy and critical thinking with it, but I would say it’s a struggle, even if you feel like you have a knowledge of what happened. This trip reaffirmed that to me, I think.”

Hiebert said the trip helped her connect to survivors and that now she "can more easily understand why it’s important for us to study history and to remember it.”

Teaching the Holocaust

In the summer of 2021, Arizona passed legislation requiring that all students in the state be taught about the Holocaust and other genocides at least twice between seventh and 12th grade.

Krondorfer said his hope is that the teachers will be able to use the trip experience to help their students understand the Holocaust more tangibly.

He hoped they could convey “that it’s not just textbook knowledge and dates and numbers, but make sure that the students understand these were real people, too. This happened to real people. Sometimes I think it helps us to maybe focus on one story and use that person to exemplify what the genocide really meant. Start first with genocide in big numbers and then give one example … explain what that personal narrative implies.”

Scholler usually takes a week and a half to cover the Holocaust in her classroom, a week for Advanced Placement classes. That’s more than she should be budgeting, she said, and also less than the topic deserves.

“There should be a Holocaust class; some schools have that [and] I think every school should have that,” she said. “One of the most powerful ways to teach kids about empathy and tolerance and discrimination and how to prevent those things would be through teaching a semester course on the Holocaust. Even then, that’s not enough time.”

Hiebert similarly said she had taken two weeks to cover both World War II and the Holocaust in her classes for each of the past two years.

Scholler said she tries to build empathy with her students, as it’s one of the most important parts of teaching history. One of her preferred ways of doing this is by focusing on individual stories such as Gastfriend's and Martin’s.

“It’s so difficult because when you talk about the Holocaust, you teach one story, like Doris‘s story, which I’ve used in my classroom. And that’s only one story of millions of people. It’s hard to fathom that, so I try to do a lot of justice to her story because there’s so many millions that I don't get to do, that I don’t get to teach, that I don’t get to share, or I don’t even know myself.”

She usually has students read excerpts from memoirs (often including Martin’s, whom she met in 2017) and then create and answer questions on the story and how genocide happens in a Socratic-style discussion. Another activity she often includes is a timeline showing the Holocaust in context, including that of rising antisemitism in the United States in the late 1800s. She will also print out identification cards from the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum and have students place each person on the timeline.

Other media they might look at over the course of the lessons include analysis of Nazi propaganda, clips from documentaries and movies ("The Path to Nazi Genocide," "The Pianist," "Band of Brothers"), news clippings and government documents.

Hiebert said while she has a degree in history, it can be difficult to know the best ways to teach the Holocaust. Before the trip, her approach to teaching the subject was based on what others were doing and so focused more on the logistics of genocide than individual stories.

“It’s difficult content to teach and it’s also one that I wasn’t necessarily confident in prior to going on this trip, because I had only really learned about the Holocaust in the context of world history classrooms,” she said.

Before the trip, she had focused on basic terms and geography.

“That was how the Holocaust was taught to me: numbers and terms and ideas,” she said.

Since reading the memoirs and visiting the sites, she believes “the stories of survivors trump absolutely anything else.”

“I always knew we had important survivors to be looking to as guides for how to tell stories about the Holocaust, and I even knew that as a historian and as a student of history,” she said. “Even more so as a teacher, knowing how much limited time we have, it's so much more impactful for students to have interaction with the words and perspectives of survivors.”

Most knowledge of the Holocaust students will have coming into her class is based on what they’ve learned in prior classes and their interest in the topic, Hiebert said. Many will have a basic understanding of the events as well as genocide in other contexts.

“They understand who Hitler was to a degree. They're like, 'OK, he killed Jews,' and that’s their understanding of what that is really," Hiebert said. "But I wouldn’t say that students have a deep understanding of what the systemic actions were taken against Jewish people or other people that Hitler wanted to commit genocide against. …Students know very little about what the Holocaust was; however, they know what genocide is because Arizona does a pretty good job already of teaching things like the Navajo Long Walk or different things that happened to Indigenous people in our past.”

When she returns to the classroom, Hiebert plans to include at least one source written by a survivor in the curriculum -- using excerpts from a story like Gastfriend’s, for example, to help students understand the way things were during the Holocaust.

What Hiebert took from the trip, she said, was finding ways to incorporate location into teaching history -- no matter where that place is. For example, teaching about genocides that happened in Arizona and visiting nearby sites could widen to connect to genocide education more generally, including the Holocaust.

“There's absolutely no topic in what I teach -- which is world history -- that can't be tied to some type of locality, and I think what this trip really showed me was how deeply ingrained history is in physical places. In order to really tie that to whatever we may be learning, we have to also start with where we are from and what that looks like. I think that could help students really understand big topics like the Holocaust,” she said.

What’s most important for present-day students to learn about the Holocaust is in its connections to the world today, Scholler said.

“Teaching about the Holocaust is a way to focus in on a specific period of time where you can point to specific steps and things that not just government did, but that people allowed and people tolerated in order for this to happen. When you teach and show kids that, they can see that and they can connect it to their lives,” she said.

She added: “Everything in history -- I try to do this, but especially with this -- is how can you connect that to now? We don’t just teach it because I want them to be sad, although it is a very sad thing. I want them to learn about it because I want them to use that to empower them to be the best they can be and to analyze what they’re doing in their daily lives so that this doesn’t happen again. So that we live in a world where people can value others who are different from them, instead of fear [which] turns to prejudice and hate.”

It’s also important, Scholler said, because with the passage of time fewer people who experienced it firsthand are still around to tell their stories. During the trip, she said, she was struck by all of the experts who had dedicated their lives to preserving and sharing this history.

“We’re losing that primary source,” she said. “ ...The further we get removed from something, it seems like it was so far ago and it seems like it can’t happen again, but, as we know, that’s not true. ...It really wasn’t that long ago when you think about it. It’s important to keep that memory: to honor them as one reason and what they endured, but also to build critical thinkers, to build empathetic learners and empathetic young people who want the world to not ever look like that again.”

More about MSI can be found at in.nau.edu/martin-springer.