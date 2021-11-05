 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Northern Arizona University hosts naming ceremony for art museum
0 comments
alert top story

Northern Arizona University hosts naming ceremony for art museum

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Northern Arizona University hosted a ceremony Wednesday evening to rename the campus art museum after the university’s 13th president, Clara Lovett.

José Luis Cruz Rivera, NAU’s current president, said it was “a privilege to recognize Dr. Lovett.”

“She served as NAU’s -- and the Arizona system’s-- first woman president, leaving a legacy of institutional advancement and modernization and advocacy for the arts,” he wrote in a Thursday update.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Lovett was president at NAU from 1994 to 2001. Accomplishments during her presidency include bringing a Pew Higher Education Roundtable to campus and restructuring the university’s mission and goals for the 21st century. After leaving NAU, Lovett became president and CEO of the American Association for Higher Education.

The Clara M. Lovett Art Museum “emphasize[s] the diversity of voices, media, themes and creative impulses at work in today’s art,” according to its website. It “believe[s] in the centrality of artistic expression in all communities and cultures and the incalculable value of art as an educational experience.”

It is in the fourth stages of its post-pandemic reopening. Located on the second floor of Old Main, it displays a number of exhibitions each year and is currently open to the public from Wednesday to Saturday.

“Our university will forever be grateful for President Lovett’s legacy of leadership,” Cruz Rivera tweeted Thursday. “I look forward to working with the Lumberjack family to build on her many accomplishments.”

0 comments
3
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pfizer seeks approval for COVID-19 pill

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)