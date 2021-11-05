Northern Arizona University hosts naming ceremony for art museum

Clara Lovett, a former Northern Arizona University president, smiles to the crowd during the dedication of NAU's new art museum in the Old Main building Wednesday evening. The museum was named after the former president in honor of her support of the arts. For more photos of the event, see Page A6 and visit azdailysun.com.
Two transfixing pieces named "African Child With Albinism 2" and "A Harsh Mistress" are on display at Northern Arizona University's newest art museum in the Old Main building Wednesday evening. The museum has been named after Clara Lovett, a former NAU president known for her support of the arts.
A plaque stands in NAU's new art museum Wednesday in the Old Main building. The museum has been named after Clara Lovett, a former NAU president known for her support of the arts.
Phyllis Schiller chats with two friends in the coctail lounge area during Northern Arizona University's dedication ceremony for a new art museum in the Old Main building Wednesday evening.
A crowd mingles among the art as musicians play live music at the dedication ceremony for NAU's new art museum in the Old Main building Wednesday evening.
Sedona Heidinger and Lisa Schnebly Heidinger enjoy conversation while viewing art at NAU's new museum in the Old Main building Wednesday afternoon. The museum was named the Clara M. Lovett Art Museum after the former president in honor of her support for the arts.
Corinne Bavasi views a piece named "Bendelphone Platter" on display at NAU's new art museum in the Old Main building Wednesday evening.
DAILY SUN STAFF
Northern Arizona University hosted a ceremony Wednesday evening to rename the campus art museum after the university’s 13th president, Clara Lovett.
José Luis Cruz Rivera, NAU’s current president, said it was “a privilege to recognize Dr. Lovett.”
“She served as NAU’s -- and the Arizona system’s-- first woman president, leaving a legacy of institutional advancement and modernization and advocacy for the arts,” he wrote in a Thursday update.
Lovett was president at NAU from 1994 to 2001. Accomplishments during her presidency include bringing a Pew Higher Education Roundtable to campus and restructuring the university’s mission and goals for the 21st century. After leaving NAU, Lovett became president and CEO of the American Association for Higher Education.
The Clara M. Lovett Art Museum “emphasize[s] the diversity of voices, media, themes and creative impulses at work in today’s art,” according to its website. It “believe[s] in the centrality of artistic expression in all communities and cultures and the incalculable value of art as an educational experience.”
It is in the fourth stages of its post-pandemic reopening. Located on the second floor of Old Main, it displays a number of exhibitions each year and is currently open to the public from Wednesday to Saturday.