Northern Arizona University hosts naming ceremony for art museum

Northern Arizona University hosted a ceremony Wednesday evening to rename the campus art museum after the university’s 13th president, Clara Lovett.

José Luis Cruz Rivera, NAU’s current president, said it was “a privilege to recognize Dr. Lovett.”

“She served as NAU’s -- and the Arizona system’s-- first woman president, leaving a legacy of institutional advancement and modernization and advocacy for the arts,” he wrote in a Thursday update.

Lovett was president at NAU from 1994 to 2001. Accomplishments during her presidency include bringing a Pew Higher Education Roundtable to campus and restructuring the university’s mission and goals for the 21st century. After leaving NAU, Lovett became president and CEO of the American Association for Higher Education.

The Clara M. Lovett Art Museum “emphasize[s] the diversity of voices, media, themes and creative impulses at work in today’s art,” according to its website. It “believe[s] in the centrality of artistic expression in all communities and cultures and the incalculable value of art as an educational experience.”