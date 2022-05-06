Northern Arizona University hosting commencement for spring grads this weekend

Northern Arizona University (NAU) is set to host an in-person commencement for its spring 2022 graduates that will take place in four ceremonies across the weekend.

The ceremonies will be held in the Walkup Skydome, which will open 90 minutes before each ceremony -- with the university’s clear bag policy in effect. Those unable to attend in-person can view the program at NAU-TV.

The 11 a.m. Friday commencement will recognize bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degree candidates in the College of Arts and Letters and the College of the Environment, Forestry and Natural Sciences.

The 4 p.m. Friday commencement will recognize graduates from the College of Education and the W.A. Franke College of Business.

Saturday's morning commencement will begin at 10 a.m. and recognize graduates from the College of Engineering, Informatics and Applied Sciences and the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences. And the 3 p.m. Saturday commencement will recognize graduates from the College of Health and Human Services as well as NAU Online, NAU Yavapai and NAU Yuma.

This year’s speakers will receive honorary doctorates “to celebrate their achievements,” according to a NAU press release. Speakers are Dom Flemons, Nancy Parra-Quinlan, Colleen A. Smith and Mickey Urdea.

Up-to-date information about traffic, parking, weather and emergencies during commencement is available by texting “NAU” to 237233. Participants are also encouraged to download the NAUgo app for another way to access commencement ceremony information.

Parking is available at several campus locations, with free shuttles running from the South Commuter parking lot (P62) and San Francisco parking garage (P96). ADA parking is available in the Skydome parking lot and will be accessible from Lone Tree Road. A map is available here.

“Visitors should plan for extra time to reach their destination so they can be at the Skydome in time for the ceremony,” the press release says.

It also says that the campus will be busiest in the hour before and after each ceremony and that traveling during ceremonies, if possible, will be easiest.

Specific traffic patterns have also been designated for the commencement. A map is available here.

More about NAU’s commencement can be found at nau.edu/legacy/commencement.

