Northern Arizona University honors spring 2021 grads with virtual commencement

Northern Arizona University conferred 6,000-plus degrees at the Spring 2021 Commencement Ceremony on Friday. It was a record-breaking graduating class size for the second year in a row.
But instead of flocking to the Walkup Skydome to celebrate and walk across the stage, graduates and their loved ones instead gathered around laptops and smart devices at homes to watch a virtual commencement, as the university decided not hold an in-person event due to ongoing health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ceremony included an address from NAU President Rita Cheng and was followed by a reading of the graduate’s names. Cheng and other ceremony speakers were dressed in full regalia as they offered their congratulations.
Four ceremonies kicked off simultaneously at 11 a.m., broken into separate commencements for the university’s many colleges. Cheng addressed the graduates first, commending them for their accomplishments and resilience.
“Today marks one of a handful of important milestones in life that warrants a worthy and important celebration. Today’s celebration marks the combination of years of focus on your academic pursuits. It represents achieving your dreams a year-in-a-half into a global pandemic that has greatly disrupted all of our lives. Your accomplishments are impressive in and of themselves," Cheng said in her address.
She added: “University years are full of trials, discovery, hard work, sleepless nights, important decision-making and being strong in your focus to achieve your dream. Your achievements are a testament to your resilience, dedication to excellence and focus on making a difference.”
Resilience was the word of the day as graduates and speakers reflected on an academic year marked by public health concerns, stay-at-home orders and safety protocols.
Graduate Student Government President Savannah Berry stressed the importance of adapting to change in order to find success, especially during trying times.
“These unprecedented times, too, have silver linings. They have tested your resilience, motivation and determination to succeed,” Berry said. “In the midst of the pandemic we were forced to adapt to changes. While the road you have traveled might not be what you had predicted, you have arrived at a milestone and should be proud of your accomplishments.”
Joe Carter, student body president, said “when tomorrow challenges you, having something to be thankful and recognizing how far you’ve come makes tackling that tomorrow all the more worth it.”
Throughout the ceremony, students and families were able to view their graduates’ photos on-screen and hear their names read aloud. Viewers in the first 24 hours were given an opportunity to post shoutouts to friends, family members and fellow graduates on social media using the hashtag “naugrad” to be featured on the commencement feed.
Students were first informed of this year’s plans for graduation in a letter to campus dated April 9. In the letter, Cheng announced that all spring graduation activities were taking place virtually.
“While we are making great strides in vaccination rates and seeing infection rates decrease, we believe it is premature to gather in large groups for an indoor celebration,” Cheng said in the letter.
In a breakdown of the graduating class, NAU reported that of the 6,000 students who applied for graduation, 1,036 are graduate students from NAU’s 67 master’s programs and 24 doctoral programs; 4,875 are undergraduate students from the Flagstaff Mountain campus, statewide locations and online; and 110 students are enrolled in NAU’s unique Personalized Learning program.
This year, the College of Arts and Letters at NAU conferred degrees to students Kiara Gissel Peña Ibarra and Alexander Pompa, who were the first to graduate from the English Department’s BA-MA program.
According to the university, the program was designed to identify strong undergraduate students with an interest in linguistics and provide them with the opportunity to stay for an extra year and receive both their BA and MA-TESL degree in five years.
Another graduate, Daniel Kramer was the first to graduate in astroinformatics, which is a new emphasis within the undergraduate informatics program in the College of Engineering, Informatics and Applied Sciences that collaborates with the Department of Astronomy and Planetary Science.