Northern Arizona University honors spring 2021 grads with virtual commencement

She added: “University years are full of trials, discovery, hard work, sleepless nights, important decision-making and being strong in your focus to achieve your dream. Your achievements are a testament to your resilience, dedication to excellence and focus on making a difference.”

Resilience was the word of the day as graduates and speakers reflected on an academic year marked by public health concerns, stay-at-home orders and safety protocols.

Graduate Student Government President Savannah Berry stressed the importance of adapting to change in order to find success, especially during trying times.

“These unprecedented times, too, have silver linings. They have tested your resilience, motivation and determination to succeed,” Berry said. “In the midst of the pandemic we were forced to adapt to changes. While the road you have traveled might not be what you had predicted, you have arrived at a milestone and should be proud of your accomplishments.”

Joe Carter, student body president, said “when tomorrow challenges you, having something to be thankful and recognizing how far you’ve come makes tackling that tomorrow all the more worth it.”