Northern Arizona University holds in-person spring graduation for first time in three years

The Walkup Skydome was filled with graduates and their supporters Friday for Northern Arizona University’s first in-person spring graduation in three years.

NAU had nearly 5,600 applications for graduation this year and is celebrating its graduates in four ceremonies held Friday and Saturday.

Friday morning’s ceremony honored students in the College of Arts and Letters and the College of Environment, Forestry and Natural Sciences.

A few pandemic changes still lingered -- several graduates and guests wore masks and graduates were asked not to shake hands. Many chose to bow or nod instead. The Golden Graduates honored at the ceremony were from three classes instead of one as well -- 1970, 1971 and 1972.

This was also the first spring commencement for NAU president José Luis Cruz Rivera.

"After two years of having our lives disrupted by a global pandemic in ways small and large, it is an understatement to express how beautiful and uplifting the scene unfolding before us here today is," he said.

The speaker for this ceremony was Dom Flemons, who also received an honorary doctoral degree “in recognition of a distinguished career and in acknowledgment of many achievements in the arts.”

Flemons, known as "the American Songster," is a Grammy award winner, two-time Emmy nominee and a 2020 U.S. artist's fellow. He also graduated from NAU in 2005 with a degree in English.

“Even though I’ve traveled over a million miles as a professional musician, I always find myself thinking back and remembering the good times I had here,” he said.

His 2018 solo album, "Don Flemons Presents Black Cowboys," was “inspired by my own Arizona roots, my family’s story and the Black western migration," he said.

The album was nominated for a Grammy for Best Folk Album and reached No. 4 on Billboard’s bluegrass charts.

Flemons’s connection to Flagstaff and his pursuit of education goes back to his grandfather, Superintendent Reverend Raymond Flemons.

After Raymond Flemons moved to Flagstaff in the 1940s and married Mamie Westbrook Flemons, the two became “prominent African-American leaders in faith who helped build the town in the 1950s up until they passed away in 2014 and '15,” Flemons said. "Not only did my grandfather build churches here and in Holbrook, Williams, Winslow and McNary, Arizona, he was a preacher, a sawmill worker and a true lumberjack by trade.”

Raymond and Mamie Flemons didn’t attend college, but encouraged their son, Flemons’ father, to “dream big.” Flemons’ father attended NAU, where he played basketball and was in the first generation of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity.

His father was the “main one pushing me to get an education,” Flemons said, though his speech acknowledged the help he received from several other family members.

“As I was growing up, he would regale me with stories of his upbringing and remind me again and again that one day, I would get a chance to go to college myself,” Flemons said of his father. “He told me college would expand my understanding of the world, it would help me to think critically. He would tell me day in and day out: ‘Son, at the end of the day, your education is the only thing they can’t take away from you.'"

Flemons recorded and self-produced six albums during his time at NAU, building the foundation for his future career in music.

He recalled buying a print of “The Banjo Player” during his freshman welcome week at NAU, which he said “changed my whole perception of the instrument itself.”

“This image, which hangs on my wall today, would profoundly affect my life after I left NAU to begin pursuing Black folk music and the African-American roots of the banjo," he said.

Slam poetry, live performances and a variety of other elements from his coursework also influenced Flemons' music. He listed a number of professors who helped give him the critical thinking skills to learn about folk music and related literature.

Flemons asked the graduating students to remember his father's advice: “your education is the one thing they can never take away from you.”

Flagstaff resident Manny Begay watched the end of the ceremony from a balcony above the stage. He was there to support his younger brother, Gabriel Begay, as he graduated from the forestry program.

“We’re just so proud of Gabriel," he said. "[We've had] a lot of trials and tribulations. We grew up very very poor…we’ve all been working hard for him to achieve this."

Begay has two other half-siblings who graduated from NAU, and his son is currently in Indigenous Studies at the university.

Education “opens channels and horizons to especially our tribe, Navajo tribe where we don't see anything,” he said. “...When you come to establish here and start studying, the whole huge world is ahead of you."

He said the ceremony was “excellent.”

“It brings back a lot of memories,” he said of being in the Skydome, which had changed since he was last there. “I love all the nice touches they did and the ceremony is beautiful, actually.”

Begay said he grew up in Flagstaff, attending Coconino High School and later NAU. Even though he’d had COVID twice, ending up in the ICU for three months, he said he wasn’t concerned about being in a crowd.

“If it happens again, that’s my calling,” he said. “I’m not scared.”

Begay said he was glad to be back in the Skydome to watch the graduation.

“I’m so glad now we can have a ceremony and get all the people back together. It’s a microcosm of the world to me right here,” he said, gesturing to the graduates. “All walks of life, from everywhere in the whole world. It’s a shining beacon, to really get together, enjoy life, put all the guards down, enjoy this moment. It’s a beautiful thing."

After the ceremony, the area around the Skydome was filled with friends and families waiting for their graduates.

Graduate Mya Dye was with her parents, Jim and Tamara Dye. She earned a bachelor's in biomedical sciences and is applying to medical school, specifically physician assistant school.

“We’ll see,” she said of her plans for after.

Mya said her NAU experience was good, though her dad added “it was weird for a while with the COVID stuff.”

The ceremony itself went “great,” he said, “normal.”

Both of her parents said they were proud of Mya’s achievement.

“We’re super proud of her,” Tamara said. “To do it in four years.”

“And for her to get scholarships to go through it all and everything,” Jim added.

NAU alumni Kayla Bower and Audrey Mullen had come from out of town to support their best friend, who they said studied science.

"I'm glad she gets to be here," Bower said of the in-person graduation.

Another graduate, Javis Davis, had just earned his master’s degree in environmental science and policy. His mother, wife and two daughters were there to cheer him on.

“I loved it,” he said of the ceremony, though he was “still getting used” to in-person events. One of his daughters said the ceremony was a little long and that she felt they could have pronounced the names better.

He was hoping to find a job after graduating, “something in environmental science for the tribe.” He said he chose the field because “It’s something I did before and I loved it, so I just wanted to learn more.”

“I’m very proud of him today,” said his mother, Jean Moody -- a sentiment echoed by his wife, Pam Davis.

“He’s a hard worker, he earned it and worked hard for it and he’s going to make his tribal community proud,” she said.

Livestreams of NAU’s commencement ceremonies are available online.

