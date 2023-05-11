Jessi Harmon will be graduating from Northern Arizona University this week with a bachelor's in biology, with a botany emphasis, before commissioning into the U.S. Army as an explosive ordnance disposal officer.

Harmon, who will be starting in the United States Army Ordnance Corps as a second lieutenant, has been in ROTC since starting college. She said she enjoyed the program's small community full of a shared service-oriented mindset.

”It’s really nice to be around a group of peers that are super driven and going towards similar goals as you,” she said. “I think it's really cool to find a community where everyone is service-minded ... and have a forum to speak about honor, duty to country, duty to your people in an unironic format -- which I think is kind of rare in college."

Harmon added: "It’s cool to find a community where you genuinely want to help people and they feel that same kind of pride and drive to continue to better our society and be progressive-minded in a way that’s more a larger organization that’s pushing to do the same thing."

Harmon is from Flagstaff, graduating from Flagstaff High School with a Marine Corps scholarship and plans to become an aviator. She started college playing Division I soccer while attending the Virginia Military Institute and said the understanding of different military roles she gained from that experience helped her choose her current path into the army.

"I stepped back so I could see where I wanted to end up now that I understood a lot more, and then I picked and chose my route from there,” she said.

She then spent a year studying in Hawaii before moving back to Flagstaff during the COVID-19 pandemic and transferring to NAU.

While her career goals are entirely in the military, Harmon majored in biology with an emphasis in botany. She said she chose the field in part because she wanted to learn about a subject that was unfamiliar to her. She was deciding between a botany and pre-med focus, choosing the former because of the opportunities offered by the program’s Flagstaff location.

Harmon's capstone project has to do with the way different systems interact with plants and how elements of an ecosystem can help them respond to shifts in climate.

She described her coursework as “attaching the sustainability of our ecosystems to the sustainability of our society."

"Climate change [is] a huge focus of a lot of research right now because it's such a crisis," she added. " ... My degree mostly pertains to different facets of ecosystems that make them more durable to climate change, make them more able to withstand different shifting climates and how we can use that."

In high school, she was involved in related research with NAU's Southwest Experimental Garden Array, studying the effects of increasing temperatures associated with climate change on the Southwestern white pine by planting them at lower elevations.

"It's a lot of learning how the plant works, how it fits into the larger ecosystem and then how that fits into our society," she said.

Harmon has also volunteered with local schools during her time at NAU, helping with school shopping, buying holiday gifts for local kids and helping arrange Christmas parties at the Elks Lodge.

She’s also been a virtual peer member with her tribe, the Seminole Tribe of Florida, using teleconferencing to mentor students on their higher education options and how it might benefit them.

Similarly, she's volunteered with JROTC programs across Arizona, leading trainings and talking with students to show what the college version of the program is like. This has included leading courses in swimming, combat water survival training and land navigation.

One lesson Harmon said she would take away from her time at NAU was the value of investing in interpersonal relationships.

“I think the people here at the school made my experience,” she said. “I found myself in a lot of teaching, teaching assistant type roles, and I brought a lot of personal benefit to being in that kind of role, seeing people succeed and being able to be a part of their success. I've gained so much pride in my ability to do things.

"Something that I’ll take away for sure is just the value in putting that effort into other people and seeing that reflected back.”