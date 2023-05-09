After graduating from Northern Arizona University (NAU) with a master’s in school counseling this week, Giselle Soto will be headed to Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy (FALA) to help guide high school students.

She finished her undergraduate degree, also from NAU, in 2020, so she said she was especially excited for this week’s graduation.

“They did their best to accommodate and make sure everyone was safe, but it felt like I was missing a milestone,” she said. “Now, getting to walk across the stage and getting my third degree feels like an even bigger moment.”

Soto is a first-generation Latina graduate and has been working in school counseling part-time at FALA as part of her practicum.

Her favorite part of the work so far was “spending time with the students and hearing everything they have to say."

“Hearing how well they are able to advocate for themselves and their needs and navigating how to best get them that support,” she said.

NAU's school counseling graduate program combines clinical and mental health counseling classes, with a social emotional learning component. Soto explained that the focus is on supporting students in both their academic and personal efforts to help them succeed in and after high school.

Her volunteer efforts throughout college have had a similar focus. Soto has been involved in peer mentoring through NAU’s Transfer and Online Connections program, which she said had helped her adjust during her first semester as an undergraduate student.

In her two years as a peer mentor in undergrad, Soto met with transfer students just starting at the university to help them connect to resources. After returning for her graduate degree, she resumed working with the program as a graduate assistant.

One takeaway from her time in college,, she said, was “find your people.”

“There are always going to be people that make your life a little easier and that make you feel like you can breathe,” she said. “Also, being your own resource and being unafraid to use other resources available to you. I think it’s important to advocate for yourself even when it seems unreasonable.”

Soto has lived in Flagstaff most of her life, attending NAU for both her undergraduate and graduate degrees. She said she plans to stay in the area for at least another few years.

“I really love Flagstaff,” she said. “I love being able to drive five to 10 minutes in any direction and basically being able to find a trail. It’s home, my family’s here and I feel like it had the opportunities that I needed at the time.”

After graduation, Soto will be starting a school counseling internship at FALA.

She said she took the role because she wanted to continue the work from her practicum, which was split between FALA, Coconino High School and NAU’s practicum clinic.

“I love what I do in all aspects,” she said of her longer-term plans. “I love the chaos and the flexibility and changing nature of being in a school setting so I believe that even when my internship is done ill continue to work in the schools as a school counselor and I’ll be in Arizona for a couple years because I’m not ready to let go of it just yet.”