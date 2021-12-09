Northern Arizona University fall graduate spotlight: Maree Mahkewa

Environmental and sustainability studies major Maree Mahkewa says she's excited and nervous and “really ready to graduate” Friday after a long four years at Northern Arizona University. She’s been involved in a number of community organizations in her time there, work she really ready to continue after graduating.

Mahkewa’s degree also includes minors in psychology, and sustainable and resilient communities. Part of her advice to current students is to “find something you’re passionate about” -- which she’s done through community work and research.

“A lot of the time, I was having fun even though I was working,” she said.

She said working with the Hopi Tutskwa Permaculture Institute (HPTI) was what influenced her to change directions from a psychology major. She is a fellowship manager for the institute, helping with programming and preparing for the launch of a new fellowship in the spring. Mahkewa is also involved in her family’s organization, Tutskwa Öqöltoynani, which focuses on traditional stewardship of the earth.

Much of Mahkewa’s involvement has been through her work in the AmeriCorps VISTA program over the past five years. She’s done community projects like building garden beds for HPTI, delivering food boxes for the Navajo-Hopi COVID-19 relief fund, hosting a conversation series with the Grand Canyon Trust and assisting with the Hopi Food Co-op’s farmer's market.

During her time at NAU, she’s also been part of a few research projects. This semester, she took part in a capstone project on pollinator species in northern Arizona. And, as part of an internship in NAU’s entomology lab, she helped a graduate student with her research on arthropods in piñon-juniper forests.

When asked how she found the time to stay on top of everything, Mahkewa said she honestly didn’t know.

“I just really plug in where I can,” she said. “...A lot of the time, it’s just me jumping in on projects and helping where I can as much as I can with the time that I’m allotted while going to school full time and working full time.”

The pandemic was a hard transition, she said, trying to keep up with school work with everything happening at home.

“It was really difficult for me to even feel motivated to be in school anymore throughout COVID,” she said. “I did fail some classes…because of just how hard it was to be at home dealing with COVID, dealing with losing family members, along with trying to maintain my school life and keeping up with assignments and maintaining my grades for my scholarships.”

She added: “I feel like this semester I definitely came back from that and all my hard work has paid out."

She said she’s proud of herself for making it to graduation despite the challenges, and that she’d found success through a support system of family, friends and mentors.

Her advice for current students was to find that support and to “never give up.”

“I feel like if you have the dedication and perseverance and resiliency that we do as Indigenous people, we can pull through all the hardships,” she said. “Maintain the balance of your school life and home life, and never forget to put yourself first in all these different facets. ...Recognizing your boundaries as students and how much you can handle emotionally and spiritually is really important as well.”

After graduating, Mahkewa plans to continue her work with HTPI and Tutskwa Öqöltoynani, and find other ways to work in her community. She’s also planning to take a break from academics for the time being.

“I’ve been so enveloped in it, I feel like I don’t really have a home life anymore,” she said. “So really just going back to being with my family and being more involved in that traditional life-way that I have been so disconnected from because I’ve been in school. Bringing that back into my life in different ways is what I really hope to achieve in my time off when I graduate.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0