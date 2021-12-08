Northern Arizona University fall graduate spotlight: Logan Block

After earning a degree in parks and recreation management from Northern Arizona University, Logan Block will be moving to Florida to teach about conservation at Disney World. He’s spent his time in college meeting new people and getting involved through a variety of activities.

Block said he’s excited and a little anxious to be graduating on Friday.

“I’m excited because [graduation’s] already here, but it's already here -- which is kind of insane to me,” he said.

He was drawn to recreation management because of his father, who has worked for both the National Park Service and National Forest Service. Block grew up in South Dakota (the town of Custer in the Black Hills), an area he said was like northern Arizona in having a lot of parks.

Block ended up attending NAU in part because of a year his father spent working at the Grand Canyon. He said he fell in love with the area during a rim-to-rim hike his sophomore year of high school.

“I already knew that I wanted to do something outdoors and on our hike, [my father] was talking about outdoor education, stuff like that, and I knew that that’s what I wanted to do,” Block said.

He’s thrown himself into all kinds of activities since starting at NAU: volunteering with the Flagstaff Family Food Center (FFFC) and Make-a-Wish. Serving the community, whether packing boxes with kitchen essentials or cheering on a kid superhero, was a “really good way to meet people,” he said.

Volunteering with FFFC “was really fun. It was a good way to connect to not only the community, making these boxes and packages for the community while I also got to meet a few other students from NAU who were also volunteering,” he said.

Block also served as a hall representative for the Residence Hall Association (RHA), representing first Wilson Hall and (currently) McKay Village to the campus. Through the RHA, he attended a regional event at Brigham Young University, learning about different programs that could be brought to NAU.

“I knew it was a great way to meet people and be heard within the NAU community, and so I wanted to put myself out there and try new things,” he said of his involvement with RHA. “…I’ve been really happy to be a part of it and listen to what other halls are doing and [propose] new programs.”

Block has accepted a conservation education presenter internship with Disney's Animal Kingdom following his graduation that he hopes will lead into a long career. His dream is to become a guide for Adventures by Disney, leading people on outdoor trips across the world.

He’s worked for Disney before, as a performer during his sophomore year at NAU. The experience was “really fun” and made him want to keep working for the company, he said.

The internship “is the perfect best of both worlds,” Block said, “where I get to work for a company that I really enjoy but also get to tie in conservation and protection.”

In keeping with his own approach to college, Block advised current NAU students to “try to meet a lot of new people, but not just in freshman year.” He said he thought college students often believe that they only have the first year to meet people, but that continuing to do so throughout college has helped him.

“You get to meet more and more diverse people as you get older,” he said. “As you start settling down in your major, you get more opportunities to meet new people who have similar interests as you. …Being open to new relationships and friendships as you get older throughout college and not just limiting yourself to that first year, I think is a great idea.”

