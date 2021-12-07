Northern Arizona University fall graduate spotlight: Jaime Begay

The year and a half Jaime Begay has spent obtaining a master's degree at Northern Arizona University (NAU) has gone fast, she said. She will be graduating on Friday with a masters in public health, Indigenous health track, which she plans to use to work with community health in Tuba City.

"Public health was just a calling for me," Begay said. Since graduating high school, she has been involved in healthcare in her community, working as a caregiver to the elder population and volunteering and working with the Tuba City hospital.

“Public health was the thing I’ve been very drawn to because it's not only helping on an individual level but it's very much at a population level," she said. "..I’m really proud of the public health efforts that are going on within my community and how everyone comes together. It’s not only you thinking of yourself, but also of others. I feel like that’s how public health is....For me, it feels like a selfless career and I think even within the tribal community, there’s a saying I always say about it: you have a responsibility to your community.”

Begay started working with the Johns Hopkins Center for American Indian Health after completing her undergraduate degree at NAU and has continued while completing her master’s.

Her focus has been behavioral health research, working as a program coordinator at the Tuba City site for the Female Pathways program. Begay described it as a “strengths-based program to help young Navajo girls transition into adulthood.” The idea is to develop an 11-lesson curriculum for girls and their female caregivers based on the Navajo coming-of-age ceremony known as Kinaaldá.

“The program is rooted in Kinaaldá teachings and how young girls are seen as leaders within their families,” Begay said. “How they conduct themselves and just everything that a young girl should know as she’s transitioning into womanhood."

After graduating, Begay plans to continue working with Johns Hopkins. She’s accepted a position as a research associate with the Center for American Indian Health that focuses on its reproductive health center, also based in Tuba City. A few years down the road, she said, she hopes to earn a doctoral degree and she's already starting to look at programs.

“I feel like it went really fast,” Begay said of her time at NAU. She completed what is usually a two-year program in a year and a half, starting coursework in the fall of 2020. When she started, the program was entirely online due to COVID and she’s still meeting some of her classmates in person for the first time.

“That has been really wonderful, to actually meet in person,” she said. “We’d known each other for over a year and hadn’t met yet, so that was really nice.”

When asked her advice for current NAU students, Begay said self-care, “staying focused and taking it one day at a time,” was how she got through her master's. Mentors also helped her find success in the program, she said.

“I’m not really sure how I could have completed it without them, so I think just creating your support network is instrumental to any type of college success,” she said.

Begay said she was “really excited” about graduating and that she would choose NAU again. She said she admired their offering an Indigenous health track within the college of health and human services.

“It’s been a huge accomplishment to me personally and I’m just really excited to see what’s next and how my degree is going to help not only myself but also my community," she said.

