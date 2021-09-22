Northern Arizona University enrollment down slightly in 21-day count

Northern Arizona University released its 21-day enrollment census last week with slightly lower numbers than last year. Graduate enrollment was up slightly according to the Sept. 14 report, but overall the numbers were similar to those reported for the 2020/21 school year.

The overall enrollment for the fall 2021 semester is at 28,718 students, with 24,168 undergraduates -- and 19,165 undergraduate students learning on campus this fall.

The number of students on NAU's campus has been fairly similar since 2017, with a slight dip coinciding with the pandemic, according to an Arizona Board of Regents (ABOR) report for the 2021 fiscal year (through the 2020/21 school year). Last year’s 21-day total enrollment was 19,298 students, slightly lower than the average of 20,544 over the previous four years. The university’s website lists a total enrollment of 29,566 students in 2020.

A total of 5,627 NAU students are enrolled online, down from 5,942 in 2020. This number includes online and personalized learning as well as international students studying from their home country. NAU has listed a total of 626 international students enrolled on a student visa this semester.

