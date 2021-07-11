Northern Arizona University discusses fall plans in town hall

It seems, however, that remote learning will be much less common next year at NAU.

While NAU had “learned we can do a lot of these things remotely” over the past year, Mackey said, “and we're definitely looking at ways to make that a part of our normal workplace environment. ...We’re definitely also at a new point for relaunch and getting all of our 30,000-plus students back in action this academic year.”

Because of that, he said, the plan is to bring NAU employees back in-person as well. Typically, faculty have returned to campus the week before classes start. This year, the goal is to have Aug. 16 as a marker for faculty to be back in person, with the time leading up to the date being used to stagger that return. Mackey said many NAU employees had already returned and that a little more than half of them were already back on the Flagstaff campus.

If a student should get sick, Pugliesi said, NAU is planning to use the same isolation and quarantine procedures from the previous year, using designated spaces in campus residence buildings. Pugliesi said these had never exceeded their capacity in the past year, so they should be “more than adequate” for the needs of the coming school year.