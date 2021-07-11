Northern Arizona University discusses fall plans in town hall

Although it's still summer, the start of school isn’t far off and schools are preparing for their return. On Thursday, Northern Arizona University hosted a town hall to discuss their progress in planning for the fall semester.
Josh Mackey and Karen Pugliesi, co-chairs of the Fall 2021 Planning Steering Committee, led the informational session along with Paul Keim and Dave Engelthaler of the Public Health Advisory Committee. NAU President José Luis Cruz Rivera introduced the event with an overview of NAU’s approach to planning for the new semester.
Some of what was discussed in the town hall had already been announced, though there were additional details about what life on campus will look like this fall.
As the committee had previously mentioned, their current priority is finding an answer to “the question of capacity.”
“At this point, I can say that we do intend to operate at full capacity for all indoor and outdoor spaces at NAU and our locations throughout the state,” Pugliesi said. “That means, also, that our events will operate at full capacity. ...We also intend to remove physical-distancing requirements while ... encouraging individuals to make appropriate choices regarding their own personal space.”
This return to full capacity includes classes of all sizes at the university, though Pugliesi said NAU intended “to nurture a physical-distancing friendly environment” on their campuses.
The immediate emphasis on capacity focused on re-opening the campus recreation center. Currently, students enrolled for the summer have access to the rec center, along with faculty and staff with summer passes. The plan is to have campus recreation, including the rec center, fully open and staffed by the university’s Aug. 23 start date. Mackey added that opening the pool for student use was a priority and would be included in the rec center reopening.
The NAUFlex platform will continue to be used for a few courses, but it will primarily be a support option.
The small number of courses currently scheduled to use the system “doesn't mean we won't be using it,” Pugliesi said, “but we are looking at how we might use it in a flexible fashion to support students and faculty in situations of illness or other kinds of contingencies that may come up.”
The plan is to have a structure in place to allow for flexible work options at NAU, one that can be applied to a number of departments and situations.
Pugliesi said the system was not yet complete, needing work on things such as possible arrangements, documentation of illness and making sure it didn’t place too much of a burden on healthcare workers. The plan is to establish an Academic Success, Learning and Engagement Advisory Committee to help with the process.
It seems, however, that remote learning will be much less common next year at NAU.
While NAU had “learned we can do a lot of these things remotely” over the past year, Mackey said, “and we're definitely looking at ways to make that a part of our normal workplace environment. ...We’re definitely also at a new point for relaunch and getting all of our 30,000-plus students back in action this academic year.”
Because of that, he said, the plan is to bring NAU employees back in-person as well. Typically, faculty have returned to campus the week before classes start. This year, the goal is to have Aug. 16 as a marker for faculty to be back in person, with the time leading up to the date being used to stagger that return. Mackey said many NAU employees had already returned and that a little more than half of them were already back on the Flagstaff campus.
If a student should get sick, Pugliesi said, NAU is planning to use the same isolation and quarantine procedures from the previous year, using designated spaces in campus residence buildings. Pugliesi said these had never exceeded their capacity in the past year, so they should be “more than adequate” for the needs of the coming school year.
The university plans to monitor local, state and national trends to be “ready to pivot any and all operations in the event of any new developments,” Pugliesi said. This will include techniques from the past year, such as wastewater monitoring, apps as well as communication with the county and state. And the importance of vaccinations had been repeatedly emphasized throughout the town hall.
To encourage students to get vaccinated, Mackey said, the university was exploring the idea of incentives. He mentioned raffles and prizes, such as parking passes, coolers and gift cards.
“As we move into the fall,” Keim said, “if we start seeing an increase in rates on campus, there are trigger points there that I know the Arizona Department of Health can step in and we can change some of these guidelines under those conditions. So continually monitoring what's happening with the pandemic is going to be very important.”
A recording of the town hall can be found on NAU’s YouTube page. The university plans to release more information on plans for the fall semester leading up to the start of the fall semester.