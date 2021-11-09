Northern Arizona University develops new science course for future elementary educators

“[What] bothered me even more than that they had some of these holes is that when [students] didn’t feel like they had that content, they didn’t feel really confident about their abilities to teach science,” she said.

The project is known as ECAST, Elementary Content through Ambitious Science Education. Canipe is working on it alongside Ron Gray of NAU’s Center for Science Teaching and Learning and Stefani Chase, a doctoral student in the university’s Curriculum and Instruction program.

They received the $296,000 grant in August, which will fund ECAST for three years.

The first year will be focused on developing the curriculum for the two courses, with the goal to have them ready as an elective course for a group of 25 to 30 students in the second year of funding. The plan is to collect and analyze data during this first run with the help of an advisory board. After revisions, the class will run for another test in year three, the 2023/2024 school year.

If everything goes well, Canipe hopes to begin the process of scaling it up and adding it as a required class in the Elementary Education major (NAU’s website lists the major as having 841 students in fall 2021). She hopes it will help her students in their future as teachers.