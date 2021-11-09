Northern Arizona University develops new science course for future elementary educators

A Northern Arizona University (NAU) professor recently received a National Science Foundation (NSF) grant to develop a new course for elementary education majors. The course, which will be piloted in the 2022/2023 school year, focuses on teaching the science content students will need to succeed in their own teaching.
The new course is designed to be taken in the first two years of NAU’s elementary education major, providing a broad understanding of basic scientific concepts in the Arizona science standards. It will have two semester-long sections and use phenomenon-based learning to help students develop a familiarity with a broad range of scientific concepts.
“It’s designed to give [Elementary Education students] that content background and lots of models of what this kind of teaching looks like before they get into trying to plan it themselves and [learning] about it more from the teacher perspective,” said Marti Canipe, an assistant professor of elementary science education at NAU.
An NAU press release on the project cited the National Survey of Science and Mathematics Education, which “found that only 23% of elementary teachers reported feeling ‘very well prepared’ to support the development of conceptual understanding of science ideas by their students.”
Canipe said that she sometimes sees her students struggling with scientific concepts in the Teaching Methods for Science course she teaches. Often, they have taken more classes focused on a particular scientific field but will be lacking in other areas.
“[What] bothered me even more than that they had some of these holes is that when [students] didn’t feel like they had that content, they didn’t feel really confident about their abilities to teach science,” she said.
The project is known as ECAST, Elementary Content through Ambitious Science Education. Canipe is working on it alongside Ron Gray of NAU’s Center for Science Teaching and Learning and Stefani Chase, a doctoral student in the university’s Curriculum and Instruction program.
They received the $296,000 grant in August, which will fund ECAST for three years.
The first year will be focused on developing the curriculum for the two courses, with the goal to have them ready as an elective course for a group of 25 to 30 students in the second year of funding. The plan is to collect and analyze data during this first run with the help of an advisory board. After revisions, the class will run for another test in year three, the 2023/2024 school year.
If everything goes well, Canipe hopes to begin the process of scaling it up and adding it as a required class in the Elementary Education major (NAU’s website lists the major as having 841 students in fall 2021). She hopes it will help her students in their future as teachers.
“As an elementary teacher educator, I’m trying to make my students as well prepared as I can make them when they leave us and get their first teaching jobs. I felt this was something that I ...would like to work on to try and fulfill that goal,” she said.
Part of the hope for this course is to help make science more accessible to her students well as the ones they will end up teaching. Not everyone comes into college with the same level of familiarity with subjects and some will have had a bad experience.
“Sometimes people have anxiety, they think of science as something only [for] people who have studied science for ...years and so [we’re] trying to make it more accessible,” she said. “...I don’t want that to be a barrier for them. I want them going ‘yeah, I can teach science.’...I want them all to love science...but even if they don’t get that, I want them to feel like [they] can be a successful science teacher in elementary school.”
Unlike many high school and college science courses, ECAST will attempt to communicate breadth rather than depth to prepare students for the variety of topics they will have to teach.
Elementary school teachers have to be generalists, Canipe said. They teach everything: reading, writing, social studies, math. Not only that, but they often won’t stay at the same grade level their entire career, which adds to the list of subjects they'll have to cover.
The course is based on a teaching style known as phenomenon-based learning. It uses examples to teach larger concepts, which can be especially helpful in science education.
Canipe gave the question of why muffins rise in the oven as an example of the kinds of topics she hoped to cover with the course. The idea is to focus on everyday experiences that invite curiosity and, while involving a number of scientific concepts, are not intimidating.
“To understand about why a muffin rises,” she said, “you have to understand chemical reactions, changes of state of matter, how things convert, how things react, what happens when you [add] heat. There’s a lot of physics and chemistry in there. The idea is you start with this big phenomenon that we’re trying to explain and then throughout several activities, we’d explore these different small pieces that help explain it.”
She then listed a number of possible related activities that explored several areas of science. Part of the team’s development process is looking for “interesting phenomena” that connect to big ideas in the state science standards.
“We’re looking for what’s a phenomenon that incorporates multiple ones of these because you want them to be rich so that it takes some work to understand it. It can't be that you can answer it with just one activity,” she said.
They are also going to study the results to ensure the course is effective, comparing content knowledge of students in the pilot class with other elementary education majors who hadn’t taken the course. They plan to collect data during the course--small group interactions, student science notebooks and other assessments “that are not just looking at factual knowledge but looking at how are you putting all this together,” Canipe said.
By the end of the process, she hopes ECAST will help prepare students to teach science later on. She thinks "teachers are the most amazing people in the world" and that she is especially passionate about science teaching.
“I think we need amazing, wonderful science in our elementary schools and I want to do what I can to contribute…and just to continue to develop that and to make great elementary school teachers,” she said.