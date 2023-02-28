Northern Arizona University (NAU) has announced that it will be canceling classes on its Flagstaff, Yavapai and Show Low campuses Wednesday in response to an approaching winter storm.

FUSD also announced it would be calling a snow day around 5 p.m. Tuesday in anticipation of the same storm. This closure includes food service and before- and after-school activities.

Montessori Charter School of Flagstaff and Northland Preparatory Academy have also announced that all of its campuses will be closed Wednesday while Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy will be in remote learning for the day.

It is NAU’s fifth time canceling classes due to weather this school year and the 11th time for Flagstaff's K-12 schools.

“The safety of our students, faculty and staff is a priority and we ask that everyone take care in traversing campus as the facilities crews work to keep up with the snow-clearing effort,” an announcement from the university released Tuesday said.

It also “strongly discouraged” travel.

Dining locations on the Flagstaff campus will open for weekend hours on Wednesday (9:30 a.m. at the Hotspot and 10:30 a.m. at the du Bois Center), with all locations, including late-night and robot delivery, closing at 7 p.m.

NAU shuttles will not be in service.

“Faculty members should communicate expectations to students about assignments or alternative activities,” the announcement said.

The closure only affects the campuses listed above. Students and employees at other NAU locations should plan for their regular schedules on Wednesday.

More about this closure and NAU’s policies can be found at in.nau.edu/emergency-management/alert.