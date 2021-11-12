Northern Arizona University announces second draft of strategic road map

NAU designated working groups in September to develop each of the primary goals in the road map, six at the time. Each has a lead facilitator, student, faculty and staff member as well as a subject matter expert. The leaders of each group presented their refined goals Tuesday in advance of another round of feedback sessions.

Each goal has an overall statement outlining what it is intended to cover, followed by a list of more specific objectives. In this draft, many groups divided their objectives into three or four broader categories.

Goal five, for example, covers both stewardship of place and community engagement. The objectives are grouped under the broader goals of community partnerships, promoting community service and serving Arizona. Objective 5-10, under serving Arizona, is for the university to “continue to advocate for increased broadband access to remote areas for the state."

A recording of Tuesday’s presentation and the full text of draft two can be found on the plan’s website.

NAU also added a seventh goal to the road map after its initial round of feedback raised concerns about not including a commitment to Native Americans in its goals. A previous plan, One NAU, had this commitment as the third of its five goals.