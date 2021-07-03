Northern Arizona University announces plans for the fall semester

Over the past few weeks, Northern Arizona University has begun announcing plans for the upcoming fall semester. Classes start Aug. 23, and the goal is to return to the pre-pandemic normal for the campus.

“NAU will aim to operate at pre-pandemic levels, including a vibrant, in-person campus experience in Flagstaff and at our locations throughout the state,” NAU President José Luis Cruz Rivera said in a statement last week. “This will include engaging classroom instruction and academic experiences, the in-person staffing of our campus offices to provide exceptional service, and the reintroduction of services, activities, and events that contribute to the vibrancy of student life and the vitality of our university community.”

A later statement, published to the university’s website, also outlined a number of specific COVID-related plans for the fall semester.

Vaccines will not be required for NAU students, faculty or staff, though the university strongly recommends them. Masking will similarly be recommended rather than required on campus, except on campus public transportation and in Campus Health Services, where it will be mandatory. The university says it is committing to making sure COVID-19 testing is available to any community members who may want to use it, though tests will not be required except in case of an outbreak.