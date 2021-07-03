Northern Arizona University announces plans for the fall semester

Over the past few weeks, Northern Arizona University has begun announcing plans for the upcoming fall semester. Classes start Aug. 23, and the goal is to return to the pre-pandemic normal for the campus.
“NAU will aim to operate at pre-pandemic levels, including a vibrant, in-person campus experience in Flagstaff and at our locations throughout the state,” NAU President José Luis Cruz Rivera said in a statement last week. “This will include engaging classroom instruction and academic experiences, the in-person staffing of our campus offices to provide exceptional service, and the reintroduction of services, activities, and events that contribute to the vibrancy of student life and the vitality of our university community.”
A later statement, published to the university’s website, also outlined a number of specific COVID-related plans for the fall semester.
Vaccines will not be required for NAU students, faculty or staff, though the university strongly recommends them. Masking will similarly be recommended rather than required on campus, except on campus public transportation and in Campus Health Services, where it will be mandatory. The university says it is committing to making sure COVID-19 testing is available to any community members who may want to use it, though tests will not be required except in case of an outbreak.
These decisions were made by the President’s Fall 2021 Planning Steering Committee, which Cruz Rivera appointed in his first week as NAU’s president. They had additional input from the Public Health Advisory Committee, appointed by Cruz Rivera at the same time. The statement cited Executive Order 2021-15, Gov. Doug Ducey’s June 15 direction for higher education in Arizona, several times.
Composed of representatives from overall university leadership, operational areas and various leadership groups (faculty, staff and student), NAU’s steering committee is meant to “ensure broad coordination of Fall 2021 planning efforts and responsive updates to university guidelines and management plans,” according to its June 17 announcement.
The announcement outlined three guiding principles the steering committee would use in decision-making: student success, health and wellness, and transparent communications. The announcement of these plans for the fall semester partially fulfills the steering committee’s first priority: updating the university’s COVID protocols.
Their next priority, according to the university, will be the in-person staffing of NAU campuses.
“As our planning for Fall 2021 progresses, we will continue to work with an understanding that the situation is still fluid and NAU must remain nimble and able to quickly adapt to new developments,” Cruz Rivera wrote in his announcement of the fall protocols. “Please know that we are committed to providing our NAU community with prompt and clear communications about any alterations to protocols that may need to be implemented at any point.”
NAU is expected to announce more plans about the fall semester in the next few weeks.
Cruz Rivera said the details about topics such as risk management and mitigation strategies have yet to be finalized. They are also looking at ways to be able to return to full capacity in a number of areas, including in-person staffing.
Members of both the Steering and the Public Health Advisory committees will be hosting a town hall event at 1 p.m. Thursday to give more details about these protocols and fall planning to members of the NAU community. The town hall was pushed back little later than was initially planned so as to maximize participation. The university has not yet announced how to access the event, but students, faculty and staff are able to submit feedback and questions beforehand through a form on NAU's website.