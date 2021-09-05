Northern Arizona University announces plan to create three-year road map

He had previously said that NAU would focus more on long-term planning and higher-education-specific issues at the university once the fall semester started.

Cruz Rivera said in Wednesday’s statement that they would now be working to develop a three-year strategic framework to “sharpen our focus, organize our work, and pace our efforts, maximizing our ability to deliver on the promise of equitable post-secondary value.”

The plan will focus on six areas that Cruz Rivera had previously listed as priorities for NAU, including academic excellence, “equitable student access” and success in a number of areas, faculty and staff recruitment, retention and development, community engagement and “stewardship of place” as well as of resources.

Cruz Rivera said of a similar list of priorities in July that these are “areas that higher education has always had to tackle, it’s just a different landscape” now because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said in the statement the school would “provide a strong foundation and cohesive framework for organizing the work ahead.”

The statement set up the challenge as ensuring that NAU provides value to its students, especially after COVID-19.