Northern Arizona University announces MBA in healthcare

Northern Arizona University announced in late July that it would be partnering with Dignity Health Global Education (DHGE) to offer an online MBA in Healthcare program. The goal of the program, according to the announcement, is “improving patient-centered, value-based care in Arizona and beyond.”

“In the wake of the global pandemic, the importance of a vibrant and innovative healthcare sector is greater than ever before,” NAU President José Luis Cruz Rivera said in the announcement. “Key to achieving this level of excellence is ensuring that healthcare leaders have the requisite skills to address mission-critical issues like quality, access and affordability. Our ... partnership with DHGE promises to help achieve this objective for the benefit of the state of Arizona and the nation overall.”

The program, “specifically created for health professionals,” will be offered through NAU’s W.A. Franke College of Business. The announcement said healthcare professionals were involved in the program’s design to make sure it would be able to meet healthcare-specific needs.