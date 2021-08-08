 Skip to main content
Northern Arizona University announces MBA in healthcare
Northern Arizona University announces MBA in healthcare

Sunset at the W.A. Franke College of Business

Northern Arizona University announced in late July that it would be partnering with Dignity Health Global Education (DHGE) to offer an online MBA in Healthcare program. The goal of the program, according to the announcement, is “improving patient-centered, value-based care in Arizona and beyond.”

“In the wake of the global pandemic, the importance of a vibrant and innovative healthcare sector is greater than ever before,” NAU President José Luis Cruz Rivera said in the announcement. “Key to achieving this level of excellence is ensuring that healthcare leaders have the requisite skills to address mission-critical issues like quality, access and affordability. Our ... partnership with DHGE promises to help achieve this objective for the benefit of the state of Arizona and the nation overall.”

The program, “specifically created for health professionals,” will be offered through NAU’s W.A. Franke College of Business. The announcement said healthcare professionals were involved in the program’s design to make sure it would be able to meet healthcare-specific needs.

The announcement outlined changes in the healthcare industry -- ”an increased focus on delivering patient-centered, value-based care,” changes related to COVID-19 and “the continuing pressure of financial control” amid rising costs -- that the field’s professionals should be equipped to handle.

“Unlike many MBA programs, which specialize around functional lines such as finance, marketing or analytics, my preference is to specialize along industry lines because every industry has its unique processes, models, problem structures, metrics and key performance indicators,” said Ashok Subramanian, dean of The W. A. Franke College of Business. “...Healthcare is a unique industry, and combining NAU’s business expertise with DHGE’s industry insights will allow us to teach business in the right industry context.”

The MBA program is also designed to be affordable, according to the announcement, with options for tuition reimbursement and a DHGE and CommonSpirit Health Equity Impact Scholarship. The program website lists tuition as $19,397 with a total out-of-pocket cost as low as $3,500 using tuition reimbursement and 30-month duration.

Andrew Malley, CEO of DHGE, said that “while it’s understandable on an individual level to opt for a lower-cost option over a high-quality one, it’s entirely unacceptable that healthcare professionals have to make the choice in the first place.”

The program is currently open for enrollment and more information can be found on DGHE’s website.

