Northern Arizona University announces Arizona Teacher Residency program

Arizona Teacher Residency will be accepting applications this winter, and the first year of the program will begin with a two-week institute in the summer of 2022.

The program is currently partnering with Title One elementary schools in the Phoenix area, with the hope to eventually expand to high schools and more rural areas. Title One refers to schools that have “high percentages of children from low-income families,” according to the U.S. Department of Education.

An Arizona Department of Education 2020 Teacher Workforce Report published in July found that “schools serving low-income families have more inexperienced and alternately certified teachers.”

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman said the program was meant to attract new people to the profession rather than competing with existing programs in the state. She gave examples of non-education majors and people “looking to switch careers or re-enter the workforce.”

The program was created to respond to Arizona's teacher shortage and high turnover. Several speakers at the conference mentioned ways it would begin to address these issues.