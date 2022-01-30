Northern Arizona Distance Learning students start another semester online

Freshman Mark Thomas started his spring semester online earlier this month and says it's going well. He switched from in-person high school to the district’s remote program, Northern Arizona Distance Learning (NADL), after winter break in search of a better fit.

During the first half of the year, “my school day was really tiring and long and [took] a lot of energy out of me,” he said as reason for the switch.

By the start of the fall semester, many, but not all, Flagstaff students had returned to in-person learning. According to Flagstaff Unified School District's (FUSD) agenda for its Jan. 25 board meeting, 62 students were attending the program 10 days into the school year, 78 as of Jan. 7.

FUSD families have two online options based on grade level. Elementary kids (grades K-4) can continue remote instruction through Flagstaff Online Academy (FOA), which is run out of Thomas Elementary and in its first year. Older students like Thomas (grades 5-12) can register for NADL.

His dad, Timber Harkins, said they were using the program as “an assistance.”

“Mark has an individualized education program (IEP), and so part of what we’re doing as a family is helping him work through his school day,” he said.

Thomas was working with a whole school program for a few years prior to starting high school in person in the fall.

“It just wound up being that the days there tend to be a little long,” Harkins said of in-person high school. “So then we’re doing a couple classes on this distance learning program to complete his day at home.”

Harkins added that the program teaches different skills than a typical classroom experience.

“We’re pretty flexible and probably a little outside of the box of typical education and what we perceive the value of that to be,” he said. “I think as a parent, what we’re wanting is learning to communicate…Things have changed so much the last few years with the way that we have technology available to us and the way we can access that....I think education for us and our perception is learning that, how to find out what you need to know. We’re using this as a tool to facilitate that dimension of education.”

Thomas, who was in a more traditional remote setting at the start of the pandemic, said the format was different than his current program.

“It was more of a mini-school thing that I did,” he said. “I had a teacher that I logged on with and I set a plan for the day.”

At NADL, students “can work on the courses whenever they want, any time of day or night, any day of the week,” according to director Mike Vogler.

Students can interact with their teachers through message boards, phone calls or video conference and work through the course materials at their own pace.

Students register for a full-time course load, with similar classes to those offered at FUSD’s other middle and high schools. Its online course catalog lists almost 60 options for high school students who also have the choice to enroll concurrently in community college classes.

Vogler’s own kids attended remote school during the pandemic, but not through NADL. The biggest similarity he noticed in the formats is that instruction takes place at home and the biggest difference is in attendance.

Attendance at NADL is based on academic progress as well as time spent learning, rather than presence on a Zoom camera.

“There’s different accountability -- which makes sense,” Vogler said. “You want to make sure that students, if they’re enrolled, they’re attending.”

Program specialist Sarah Riebel said that flexibility was one of the program’s big draws. Some of her high school students often send emails at 2 or 3 a.m., she said.

“They do their work in there overnight and that works well for them and they don’t need their parents in front of them telling them when to work," she said. "It’s very flexible in that sense because there’s no Zoom meetings, they can literally work whenever and wherever they want as long as there’s Wi-Fi. …I feel like it's both great and bad at the same time because for some kids it doesn’t work that well, but for other kids it works really well. It can go either way."

Riebel works with special education students in the program, meeting either through Zoom or in-person to help them figure out their classes. She said her role was similar to in-person special education services, except for the format.

NADL has been around since 2005, well before the COVID-19 pandemic. The first program director at FUSD, Renee Rosales, came from Mesa, where the program is based. The reason for sticking with this program, Vogler said, had to do with cost and quality, among others.

“Mesa has teachers on the other side, they interact with [students]. They’re very often full-time instructors within their school district, so they have training, they’re qualified,” he said.

Families have a variety of reasons for opting into NADL's self-directed approach to online learning, ranging from medical needs to athletic training.

“A lot of it is just flexibility and giving students access to classes from a lot of different locations,” he said.

Harkins said this flexibility was one of the NADL’s primary benefits, calling it a "great opportunity."

“This is a little more self-driven [than Mark’s previous program]; you can set your own goals and work at your own pace, and so if you have an off day…you’re not behind like you would be with a class in the brick and mortar building. Maybe the next day you can make it work out," he said.

COVID-19 has had an impact on the people attending the program, though not so much on the format or curriculum (when the district moved to remote learning in the spring of 2020, NADL students kept with the program, which stayed largely the same, according to Vogler).

“I think some parents, COVID is a concern right now, so as long as that’s a concern, they don’t want their child in person. There are some other folks, who, they started it because of COVID and then the kids really enjoy it, the parents really enjoy it and so they want their kid to stay,” he said.

Vogler said the program had seen more interest from families after winter break, with the top reason for student’s interest in the program being social anxiety.

“I would say the anxiety is probably bigger than the fear of COVID,” he said.

Though anxiety wasn’t Thomas's reason for joining NADL, he said “the lack of pressure and people” were his favorite parts of the program. The only drawback he saw was that the software was “a little hard to move around in,” though “I can do it, it's all good.”

Making the change

NADL doesn’t have restrictions on its enrollment size, so anyone who submits a registration is likely to be accepted to the program, which is free and open to anyone up to age 21. The only requirements are access to a computer and a stable internet connection. Most students will also have to come into a school building to take standardized tests.

Vogler said around 110 students were enrolled in NADL this semester–about 83 full time and 30 part time (meaning they take a mixture of online and in-person classes).

Many of these students are seniors, who finish their credits through the program before graduating through one of the district’s three high schools. Most of the time, seniors will stay in NADL through the end of their high school career, while it’s more evenly split for younger students.

Harkins and Thomas’s family were “still in the process of assessing what’s working best for Mark,” at the time of the meeting, so weren’t sure of their plans for his sophomore year.

The home environment and familial support “really matters” in determining a student’s success in the program, as well as their own internal motivation, Vogler said.

“A lot of it is just making the outreach because a lot of it does fall to mom and dad,” he said. “All I can do is communicate and try to let them know.”

He said NADL has checks throughout the year, such as progress goals a month into the program. Program staff alert families of students who aren’t meeting their time or achievement goals, and they have discussions about whether this is the right learning environment for their students.

“I want people to stay and I want them to be supported, but...there are a lot of different things that go into that,” Vogler said.

The program's size allows NADL to “give a lot more individualized attention to specific families,” he said, through services like academic advising and career counseling.

He said he sees his role as “trying to help families find the right fit to meet their needs and what they’d like,” whatever format it may take.

“My job is to really help the people that are coming in and help them navigate what can be an overwhelming system,” he said.

One of the big impacts COVID has had on education, Vogel said, is that it has forced a discussion of how services are delivered.

“It seems like one of the things that we have been seeing more of is flexible scheduling at the high school level,” he said. “...I think that’s a positive thing. Colleges and universities do that; there’s a lot of online degree programs.”

He said NADL was currently focused on exploring how to provide support for that kind of schedule. This support is less content-based (for example, tutoring and homework help) and more about skills and time management.

“[It’s] how do you manage your day, how do you schedule your time, how do you prioritize things? What we’re trying to come up with is how can we help families with that or students with that," he said.

Flexible scheduling is also the direction Vogler hopes NADL is able to move in the short term going forward.

When asked whether learning changes from the pandemic would carry forward, Thomas said “maybe, yeah,” though he wasn’t sure what that might look like.

“I think so much is possible and mostly it's us trying to keep up with what is possible,” Harkins added. “I guess what I would say for a parent looking at this on some level very much over my head. It’s offering opportunities for learning for all of us in ways that just weren’t available. But yeah, it has to go forward. I don't know what it's going to look like.”

