Lights. Camera. Action!

More and more, Arizona is a destination for film production crews from around the world, and the Arizona Commerce Authority is keeping northern Arizona in the loop with the help of Coconino Community College.

Starting Monday, Aug. 21, the college will present its second five-day, noncredit Production Assistant Training at the Fourth Street campus in Flagstaff.

“The state as a whole is so beautiful, and filmmakers really want to explore the far corners of northern Arizona -- Native lands, the forests and the smaller towns,” said Rochelle Savory, instructor for the course -- which is offered through CCC’s Workforce Training program in partnership with Arizona’s Film-Ready Crew initiative.

An industry professional, Savory also created the curriculum for the course.

“The state has a lot to offer, and crews to support production work across the state help make projects happen," Savory said.

During the training, which is 10 hours a day each of those five days, students will learn about on-set protocols, workplace safety, how to perform common production assistant tasks, how to handle production equipment and more, according to Savory.

As for the allure and success of the training, she added, “I think for many people, they have an innate creative ability and a desire to get that out. It’s a fun environment, and there’s always something different and creative."

Regarding the long days for this intensive program, Savory said that is what is expected in the industry. The students will be fed, too, just like production assistants on set.

“I call it an awareness training to everything that goes on behind the scenes,” she said.

Eric Santoro, a student in the May course in Flagstaff, said the program provided him with invaluable insights and industry connections mixed with a practical knowledge that isn’t taught in traditional film schools.

“As a production assistant, I now feel equipped with the skills and confidence to excel on any film set,” Santoro said. “The experience was truly unforgettable, and it has reinforced my passion and determination to pursue a successful career in the film industry.”

Savory said few people know just how many people are needed to make a film, and the course touches on every department and what every crew member does, and what production assistants can do to support them.

Topics include: Electrical, cameras, locations, casting, production in depth, how to network, how to create a profitable business for themselves, screenwriting and selling scripts, assistant directing, hair makeup and wardrobe.

“They also get to connect with other professionals working in the industry,” Savory said, adding that some students are interested in making their own films, or looking for internships, or working in the industry in the state.

The course is a combination of lecture and hand’s-on interactive training.

“We don’t just want to talk at them,” Savory said.

Nicholas Bierner attended Northern Arizona University, where he studied film.

“Despite what I learned at school, participating the Arizona Film Ready Production Assistant course made me feel comfortable to jump into film production work,” Bierner said. “During this one-week course, I learned in-depth what would be expected of me and had the benefit of connecting with people currently working in the industry.”

The training is made possible through a partnership with the Arizona Commerce Authority to provide the training to become a part of the Arizona Film Ready Crew in a five-day, intensive training. Industry professionals supporting the current class include: Arizona Film Commissioner Matthew Earl Jones (son of the famous James Earl Jones); Bella Hibbs with Good Faith Casting; JJ Bukowski and Aiden Chapparone, directors of photography; Justin McMahon, gaffer; Cinevo Camera, Lighting and Grip Equipment; Bill True, screenwriter; Victoria Sandoval, makeup artist; Meg Roederer, Flagstaff film commissioner; and Jennifer Jones Nesbit, production designer.

The training, which is currently full and has a wait list, is Aug. 21-25 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the Fourth Street campus, 3000 N. Fourth St. Cost for the course is $35, with the class capped at 40 students. More courses are planned in Flagstaff and across the state.

For more about the Production Assistant training at CCC, visit https://www.coconino.edu/production-assistant. For more information on the statewide training, go to https://www.azcommerce.com/film-media/training-opportunities.